Frequency, ease of prison escapes

Daring prison escapes have become national scandals, with authorities unable to prevent them, while continuous recommendations for prison reform gather dust.
The innovative ways by which inmates seek their freedom, though short in many instances, are dumbfounding.
For example, on January 6, 2018, Chester Williams, 30, climbed the wall of the Frederick Street, Port of Spain, prison via a makeshift rope made of bedsheets.
He injured his left leg, having underestimated the height of the drop. Individuals driving in cars witnessed him limping from the scene, as he made his way to Pembroke Street.
He was recaptured within 20 minutes by police and prison officers.
Perhaps the most jaw-dropping escape happened on July 5, 2010, at sea, when Carrera Island Prison inmates Andy Downey, 41, and Trevor Hospedales, 37, swam 800 metres, seeking freedom.
Hospedales was captured near Pt Gourde.
Police believed Downey had died by drowning, but were surprised when he was recaptured in December 2010 while seated in a car in Princes Town.
The frequency and ease of prison escapes in T&T is a major national security concern.
Last week, five men escaped from dormitories at the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca.
The men—Theon Thomas, 23, Kevin Jagdeo, 32, Anthony Seepersad, 28, Kurien Douglas, 25, and Shaquille Drayton, 30—have since been recaptured and charged with escaping lawful custody.
All except Seepersad have been sentenced to prison terms of two years and eight months with hard labour, in addition to the time they are currently serving.
Same old, same old
In the past, committees have been established aimed at addressing inefficiencies within the prisons and providing recommendations.
To date, after years of prison escapes, the modus operandi remains the same—initiate an investigation, form a committee seeking to ascertain how and why escapes have been occurring, and then nothing.
Former independent senator and chairman of the Police Service Commission Prof Ramesh Deosaran, who has sat on several of these committees, told the Sunday Express in an interview on March 24, “From 20 years ago, when a PNM-inspired commission of enquiry into the Cedros prison break by Deochan and Mantoor Ramdhanie until the recent troubling escape at Golden Grove by five prisoners, prison security remains seriously in need of improved management and accountability.”
He said it remains disappointing that since the committee’s report on prison conditions, things have gotten worse.
“The four major pillars of prison security, management and rehabilitation are (1) prison officers’ performance, accountability and training, (2) relationships between prison officers and prisoners, (3) physical conditions, and (4) government policy support,” he said.
From 2002 to 2004, all prisons in T&T were researched, with recommendations, Deosaran added.
The recommendations came following the escape of Ramdhanie.
An investigation undertaken by security officials revealed that police officers were involved in the escape.
Ramdhanie and his father escaped from the holding cells at the courthouse on September 17, 1998. At the time, he was facing drug trafficking charges along with his father, Mantoor.
Ramdhanie was recaptured in Venezuela a month later.
Ramdhanie’s and his father’s drug trafficking charges were quashed by the Privy Council in December 2005.
The senior Ramdhanie died in prison in August 2003, at age 58.
Massive evidence
Deosaran said the research team gathered massive evidence, “from 2002 to 2004, and afterwards in 2013 from the Cabinet-appointed committee to enquire into conditions and complaints from both prison officers and inmates”.
He said the first data-driven set of seven reports in 2004 “on prison conditions, prisoner demographics, record-keeping, sentences by offence, age, sex, marital status and class, rehabilitation, officer-inmate relationships and ratio, etc, made over 40 recommendations for improved prison security and conditions, prisoner welfare and rehabilitation, training, separate improved facilities for female inmates, care for children left behind by prisoners...”
Deosaran, a criminologist who was director of The University of the West Indies’ Centre for Criminology and Criminal Justice, said these reports were handed over to then-minister in the Ministry of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds in 2004.
“The question today is to what extent have any or some of these 40 recommendations been implemented, and if so, with what positive effects. In other words, had they been implemented, they would have likely prevented the many grouses now expressed by both prison officers and much less possibility for prisoner escapes,” Deosaran said.
Special Committee
proposals
Additionally, Deosaran said in 2013 Cabinet appointed a committee, whose report “Special Prisons Committee—Proposals for Early Urgently-Needed Action” was laid in Parliament.
He said: “It remains quite intriguing how with such serious matters, this country seems to enjoy re-inventing the wheel, and how the authorities, even civil society and the media seem to forget what has been properly recorded.”
During interviews with inmates and after hearing numerous complaints by Remand Yard inmates about lengthy trial delays and “not seeing their lawyers,” the committee agreed by majority that representations be made to the Chief Justice to help expedite trials for inmates.
Accordingly, the committee stated: “We note with grave concern the plight of remanded inmates who wait very protracted periods to have their cases heard. These are persons who have not been convicted and in many cases have been on remand for over five years without trial. Some inmates have even been on remand for over ten years. Such inmates remain in rage, and are likely disposed to seek revenge in various ways.”
In addition, Deosaran said the committee’s terms of reference were to investigate and make recommendations to resolve complaints identified by prison offices and prisoners, resolve overcrowding and physical conditions particularly in Remand Yard, improve security, recommend ways to expedite judicial trials especially for remand yard inmates, among others.
“At that time a prison officer was killed, another injured, officers went on a work-to-rule, and inmates were in an uproar,” he recalled.
It was under the tenure of then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the committee was appointed on November 18, 2013.
“The Cabinet gave the committee one week to report and it expeditiously did so on Friday, November 22, 2013,” Deosaran said.
The committee made 22 recommendations while warning that “the present situation at the Remand Prison at Golden Grove and other six prisons is very volatile and if not treated with urgency, the consequences could be disastrous for the country, government, prison officers and prison officers themselves”, Deosaran said.
Recommendations
According to Deosaran, among the committee’s recommendations were:
(1) To build a new facility for the remand yard inmates as priority
(2) Provide bullet-proof vests for officers in high-risk situations (Done)
(3) Immediately improve lighting, plumbing, toilet and sleeping facilities, insert urgently 300 beds
(4) Enforce prison security rules more effectively
(5) Encourage members of the Judiciary to visit prisons more regularly
(6) Install system of phone jammers and grabbers, along with full-body scanners with more security, rigorous checks (Done)
(7) Amend legislation to expedite disciplinary hearings for officers.