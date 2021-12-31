Friend to public: Say a prayer for Lyka

AS the New Year 2022 rings in, say a prayer for missing Filipino national Lyka Bernas for her safe return to her family.
That’s the message from her friend and flatmate Kevyn Barcelon, who is still hoping there will be a breakthrough in the case and Bernas will be found.
“Please, everyone, remember her in prayer. Her family, friends and I are very, very worried and if anyone knows anything at all please come forward with the information to the police,” Barcelon appealed yesterday.
Bernas, 29, is believed to have left her apartment on Jerningham Avenue to walk to a shop nearby.
Barcelon last spoke to her on December 10, and other friends were in contact with Bernas on social media up until 1 p.m. on December 11.
Barcelon has said that Bernas does not have many friends in Trinidad and is mainly at home or at work, and she would not leave for a lengthy period without contacting her.
Only Bernas’ house slippers and wallet were missing for her apartment.
Her sister, Jasmin Destura, who lives in the United Arab Emirates, had told the Express that Bernas left her hometown of Cavite City, Philippines, in 2018 for Trinidad, seeking a better life.
Since Bernas’ disappearance, Barcelon has been in contact with Destura and other family members.
Up to yesterday, police told Barcelon there were no updates on the case.
Bernas was described as having a light-skinned complexion, slim build and is approximately four feet nine inches tall.
Her friends have raised a $20,000 reward and anyone with information can contact 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station.