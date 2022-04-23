'Friendly' cop killed, suspect denies he did it

A police constable is dead following a confrontation yesterday in Diego Martin.
The slain officer has been identified as PC Clarence Gilkes.
He was attached to the Western Division Task Force.
From initial reports, at about 3 p.m. yesterday officers of the Task Force made their way to Richplain Road, Diego Martin, to execute a search warrant on a man wanted by the police.
However, they said they were shot at by unknown assailants.
The officers, in keeping with the use of force policy, took cover and returned fire in the direction shots were being fired from.
However, in the aftermath, one officer - a police constable - was found shot in the neck and upper torso.
He was placed into a police vehicle and taken to the St James infirmary.
However, the Express was told that the officer died while undergoing treatment.
Police operations are currently under way in the community for the suspect, who up to press time yesterday, had yet to be captured.
An attack on law enforcement
Gilkes’ colleagues described him as an engaging individual, who was involved in several operations that resulted in the seizures of firearms in the Western Division.
Speaking with the Express yesterday afternoon president of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association, ASP Gideon Dickson, said that Gilkes death has resulted in the service feeling a “great loss”.
“At this juncture, the Association firstly wants to extend condolences to the family members, the colleagues, the community, and those who are in close circles of officer Gilkes. What we have witnessed here based on our information is an attack on law enforcement and we cannot accept that. We will spare no course in bringing the perpetrator to justice. We have lost so much over the last two years with deaths from Covid, and now to come and lose a life in such a manner, is hard for us. It is an all-out assault on law enforcement. This was a man who lost his life in the line of duty. All he is doing is his job. His family will be waiting on him to come back home. So we cannot accept this,” Dickson said.
He noted that while he did not have the pleasure of working with Gilkes, his membership had explained that the constable was an easy-going and approachable individual.
“He was friendly just based on this unit of operation. He was Task Force. So he was one of those officers who was always on the ground in the community and in contact with citizens on a daily basis, either through patrols, or operations. So this here is further hurting us. Because he would be known to the community and to the man who would have killed him. That individual’s reckless action is therefore simply an attack on law enforcement on the whole,” Dickson said.
Suspect in hiding, denies role
A man who was identified as the main suspect in the shooting has denied the claims against him.
Persons close to the 29-year-old father of two reached out to the Express yesterday afternoon.
“He said he didn’t kill anyone. He didn’t even have a firearm on him. He was on the road walking to get something in the shop for the kids who were at home, when the police car rolled up on him. When he saw them, he turned around one time, because he recognized some of the officers. He said when he was running, he heard shots, and he just dive out the way and kept running. He said that when he turned around, he realised one of the officers had been shot. But he insisted it wasn’t him. So he immediately took off again, cause he said he realised that if he took around they would kill him. He’s been in hiding since. He wants to surrender, but he’s afraid that the officers will kill him,” the Express was told.
Relatives did not deny that the suspect had a criminal past, with firearm charges brought against him.
“What he is saying, is that he did not do this. We don’t know if it’s crossfire by the officers, or some other individual stepped in. But he is saying, he did not do this,” the Express was told.