Friends baffled by Rizzy’s murder

Close friends of 26-year-old Rizzane Roach-Lucas are baffled over her murder.
Lucas, of De La Mer Avenue, Trincity, was found dead on Wednesday afternoon in an empty lot of land along Todd’s Road, Talparo.
She was pregnant, police said.
“Rizzy was a sweet girl, the sweetest person you would have known. She had a spirit that could light up any room, no matter what mood you were in.
“She was brilliant, too. She studied in Canada and had options to live away. She chose to come back to Trinidad. She had the world of choices open to her, and she chose to come back home. This was not the future she would have envisioned on making that choice,” a friend said.
Roach-Lucas was described as a “highly intelligent” but “private” woman.
As such, her friends believed there was more to the story than a robbery gone wrong.
“That just doesn’t sit well with us. Rizzy was a private person. So much so that a lot of us didn’t even know she was pregnant. And of those that do, you can count on one hand who knows who the father is.
“So when the police say that she went with a bag of cash to buy land from people in a strange area by herself, it just doesn’t add up. There is something more to it. I can’t tell you what, but it just doesn’t feel like this is the whole story,” the friend said.
Missing money
Roach-Lucas was the daughter of the Central Bank’s financial services ombudsman, Suzanne Roach, who died in 2015.
Roach-Lucas had arranged to meet with two people around midday at an empty parcel of land in Todd’s Road, police said.
The woman wanted to purchase the land, and went to meet the men with a large sum of cash.
The men told investigators they had a phone conversation with Roach-Lucas around 11.36 a.m. on Wednesday and she indicated she was on her way.
The two men told police that when they arrived at the location they had arranged to meet at, they observed a dark grey Toyota Aqua car parked on the road.
The car’s engine was running and the woman appeared to be slumped against the driver’s seat.
The two men approached Roach-Lucas and saw she was bleeding from injuries to her face and chest.
They notified police and officers from the Central Division, led by Sgt Harriot, responded.
Four spent 9mm shells were found at the scene.
Police believe she was targeted by criminals as she waited for the sellers to arrive, as the money was not in the vehicle when investigators arrived.
Jacob: Be alert
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob is pleading with citizens to follow proper protocols for all financial transactions, large and small, and to try as far as possible to liaise with the Police Service (TTPS) on matters of safety and security.
“Without saying anything about this case specifically, let me just say that citizens ought to be a bit wary when they conduct financial transactions, especially during the Christmas season.
“This is because criminal elements are going after ‘soft targets’, and there has been an increase in the number of robbery-related offences in this period.
“This goes double fold where large sums of money are being exchanged for property—whether it be land or vehicles. When dealing with the business of property, there are official procedures to be followed, and it must be done above board.
“So we are asking the public to be guided, especially when going on with these transactions. And if you are in doubt, there is legal advice available, through one of our initiatives, to guide persons to know what to do and not do during transactions and other situations they may find themselves in,” Jacob said.