FRIENDS DIE IN CRASH

TWO friends were killed and a third man critically injured when he lost control of their car and slammed into a drain off the Uriah Butler Highway in Chaguanas yesterday.
Police said around 8.40 a.m. a Nissan Primera sedan driven by Shawn Martin, 25, with Anthony Grant, 35, in the front passenger seat and Martin’s nephew Branj Smith, 18, in the backseat, was heading north along the highway when Martin spun out of control as he approached Biljah Road.
Police said the car swerved left and slammed into a concrete drain on the left side of the road.
The vehicle flipped several times and eventually landed on its roof.
Police believe excessive speed may have caused the crash as the force of the impact threw Grant and Smith out of the car.
Both men died almost instantly.
Police were told they were on their way to a hike on the North Coast.
Martin was severely injured but police said he may have been protected by his seatbelt.
He remained in the car until Chaguanas fire officers arrived on the scene and extracted him.
Police and Highway Patrol units also responded.
He was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he remained in critical condition last night.
Grant lived in Union Hall near San Fernando while Smith lived at Lisas Gardens, Couva.
Grant’s mother, Joy Vincent, yesterday received the news of her son’s passing just days ahead of her birthday.
Vincent, who will turn 61 on Friday, said she was at her home at Blitz Village, Pleasantville, when her son’s friends came around 11 a.m.
“I am glad they came and told me what happened. I just broke down,” said the mother of three.
She said she was told that Grant was headed to a hike when the crash happened.
Vincent said Grant was not married and had no children.
She remembered her son as a “nice, hardworking and genuine guy”, and stated he was employed as a loader at the Coca-Cola factory.
She recalled speaking to him last week.
“...He wanted me to cook some food for him. I would cook food for them and they will come and take from my home,” she said.
‘You would have liked
to have him as a son’
The Express also visited the relatives of Martin and Smith at Smith’s Jennifer Street, Lisas Gardens, home.
Neighbours and relatives gathered at the apartment and consoled Smith’s father and step-mother.
“Both of them in no condition right now to talk to anybody,” a relative said.
Smith’s uncle, Anderson Reid, told the Express: “He come like a son to me because he was a youth, you can ask him to do anything and he would never frown and was never rude.”
He said Smith attended Carapichaima West Secondary School but recently started working with his father.
He said he did not know what his job was.
Reid had earlier yesterday gone to the scene of the crash.
“It was a real shock seeing his T-shirt on the ground and it gave me a sick feeling in my stomach,” he said. “Right now we are all in a twilight zone mode and I am still hoping that I could awake from a sleep to realise that this didn’t happen. I am hoping that this is a bad dream.”
“As far as the job he had, I didn’t know but he worked hard. He was in school, he was in Cadets and he was in everything a youth should be in. He was not wayward and going to lime on the block and being miserable,” he added.
Reid remembered Smith as a typical teenager.
“He loved his bike, he loved his football, he loved running as he was just a normal boy and this should not have happened today or any day,” he said.
One of Smith’s teachers, Selwyn Scott, who was also at the home yesterday, said, “I will always remember him as a well disciplined young man. He was a budding cricketer and he was the type of young person you would have liked to have as a son.”
The road death toll for the year so far stood at 63 up to last night.
The comparative toll at this time last year was 75.