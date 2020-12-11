‘Frightening police behaviour’

IT is becoming “quite frightening” that in the face of numerous authorities already established by the courts on the legal way in which search warrants should be obtained and executed on premises, some police officers are still flouting the law and acting outside of its parameters.
And when it comes to media organisations, there are certain rules that must be followed before officers can legally enter such premises given that media organisations are protected by the Constitution and freedom of the press is one of the pillars of a democratic society.
So said Senior Counsel Sophia Chote yesterday as she made submissions in a constitutional claim brought by the Express against the Office of the Attorney General, the Commissioner of Police and police officer Supt Wendell Lucas over a search carried out at Express House in Port of Spain on March 11, 2020.
That trial came up for hearing virtually before Justice Frank Seepersad yesterday and the judge is expected to deliver his ruling on January 13.
During the search, Lucas led a team of officers into a search to locate information regarding the person who provided details to Express investigative journalist Denyse Renne contained in an article published on March 7.
That article spoke of Assistant Commissioner of Police Irwin Hackshaw being flagged by several local financial institutions over questionable bank accounts totalling close to $2 million.
Freedom of the press not absolute
But does freedom of the press as guaranteed under the Constitution allow the media to publish whatever it so desires without consequences?
Does this right protect it from its premises being searched by police should they believe the publication was in breach of the law?
Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein said it does not.
“Freedom of the press is stated in the Constitution but it is not absolute. It certainly does not mean that it is more important than the right of a person to protect their property of their home,” he said.
Essentially, Hosein, who led the case for the State, argued that when it came to press freedom, there was a limit and instances where the media could be held culpable if they went beyond the bounds they were allowed.
“The press does not have some super constitutional protection. We are all about freedom of the press. I am in support of freedom of the press. We support it but they must play by the rules,” he stated.
While Chote spoke of the legality of the search warrant obtain by the officers and how it was obtained, Hosein zoomed into section 51 of the Proceeds of Crime Act as the main point of his arguments.
Hosein said under the section, the media would basically be committing an offence by publishing information relative to any investigation into financial impropriety.
But Senior Counsel Chote questioned why reporters should be barred from reporting on such investigations since, in many instances, it is only after such issues are brought into the public domain that they become live issues.
Chote said in the past the media reported on numerous issues under investigation involving public authorities including former chief justice Sat Sharma who was under investigation on suspicion of having committed a criminal offence.
“Certainly, police officers do not fall in some type of special category where the allegations against them must be swept under the rug,” she stated.
She went on to add that when it comes to searching an organisation offered protection under the Constitution, steps ought to have been taken before the officers even sought to obtain a warrant.
These steps, she said, included preliminary investigations and even launching an investigation into the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB) itself to seek to determine who exactly provided the information to the reporter.
“Why didn’t they launch an investigation within his own office to try to ascertain who was the person leaked the information to the press. Surely that would have been the starting point.
“The second step would have been to asking questions to the person it was leaked to (and) that would have been Denyse Renne but you jumped two steps ahead and you go to the media house,” she stated.
She pointed out that a request could have even been made to the media house for it to provide the source of the information and this probably would have been facilitated.
Police going in circles
Hosein, however, said this facilitation was unlikely to have to taken place.
He maintained that the warrant was lawfully obtained and executed, even accusing the newspaper of encouraging its employees to obstruct the officers in the execution of their duties.
“They refused to co-operate so what were we to do? There is no obligation for us to give them any notice,” he stated, alleging that the company embarked on “delay tactics” after learning officers were at the location.
“They had the officers going in circles. They may not have intimidated but what the effect was there were several hours of frustrating them in terms of the legitimate conduct of their activities,” Hosein stated.
Appearing alongside Hosein was attorney Rishi Dass while attorneys Peter Carter and Vahni Seunath also represented the Express.
The Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) appeared as an interested party and was represented by Ria Davidson and Michael Rooplal.