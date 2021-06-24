FRIGHTFUL FIND

Was a jailbreak in the making?
The question is being asked following the frightening discovery of three firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, as well as a quantity of C4 explosives on Wednesday night in the vicinity of the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.
The find was made by officers of the Special Operations Response Team as well as the National Security Special Operations Group (NSSOG), with assistance from the Northern Division.
The operation was overseen by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, as well as Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander, head of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).
The find was made about 11.40 p.m. on the bank of a river in the garden area opposite the prison.
It included one 9mm pistol loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition; one AR rifle loaded with a magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition; one revolver and five rounds of ammunition; a quantity of C4 explosives, one length of detonator cord; four detonators; and two walkie-talkies.
While not confirmed, police said they had information which would lead them to suspect that the weapons may have been placed there to aid in a future jailbreak attempt.
In expressing concern about the find, Commissioner of Prisons Shamshudeen Mohammed said: “Today’s find only goes to show the length that some persons could potentially go to in trying to destabilise the prison security system, and in turn, the country’s security system. I want to thank the Police Service for their efforts in ensuring the prison, and its surrounding areas, are safe. And I would also like to thank the hard-working prison officers, who ensure that our nation’s prisons are safe and secure,” Mohammed said.
Given the discovery, he said the prison service will be looking at how to better protect its surrounding environments.
“Our task is one of housing and hopefully rehabilitating some of the most dangerous members of society. It is often difficult, and to some, the price of freedom is never too high. In the past, we have seen persons gone to extreme measures, all for that chance to escape. And while investigations are ongoing, the types of items found in the vicinity of the prison would appear to allude to some sort of sinister plot to compromise security. So while we are concerned about the find, we remain vigilant,” Mohammed said.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, president of the Prison Officers’ Association Ceron Richards said that he was also concerned about the news.
“This sort of find is very concerning for me as a prison officer, and for the association. I know that my brothers and sisters in the Police Service will be doing all that they can, and exploring all avenues to ascertain what is going on, but for now, all I can say is that this is a matter of serious concern,” he said.
He added that he intended to have an emergency meeting with his membership in the Association for discussions on how to proceed.