FROM BEETHAM TO THE BAR

After he was admitted to the Bar yesterday, a surprise motorcade greeted community activist Kareem Marcelle outside of the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.
The 28-year-old, who later updated his Facebook profile with the quote “From Beetham Gardens to the Hall of Justice”, told the Express his latest achievement was a struggle well worth it.
“This achievement encompasses everything. Reaching this far was a personal struggle, but it is also a win for me and my community. My success demonstrates to so many young people that they can achieve success no matter where they come from or what their circumstances are. I am humbled and honoured to show young people that they can accomplish anything that they put their minds to,” Marcelle said.
Marcelle said he was inspired to be a lawyer from a young age. “I attended Sacred Heart Boys’ Primary School, and next to the school there was the office of the DPP (Director of Public prosecutions), and I would often see young attorneys passing and carrying themselves about with such dignity and honour, and as a young boy I wanted to be like them.
“I had no idea how it was going to happen coming from poverty, but I had that dream, and I planned and worked hard towards achieving it,” Marcelle said.
Marcelle will get his first stint as a practising attorney next week, having been offered an opportunity to work for the law firm Guerra, Elders and Associates.
“Mrs Pamela Elder (SC) called me to the bar, which is something that I feel very honoured and grateful about. I will also be joining her in chambers at Guerra, Elders and Associates, which is something I don’t take for granted,” Marcelle said.
Marcelle remembers advocating for a community centre for his community when he was just 12 years old. “One of my very first actions was at the age of 12, which I remember clearly because it was also the first time I spoke to the media,” he said.
He added, “We were advocating for a community centre and I spoke to former prime minister Mr Patrick Manning and called on the government to show them how important a community centre would be if we had one. I told them that the devil finds things for idle hands to do and that a community centre will be a place where young people can learn skills,” he said.
Marcelle said he will continue his work in activism. “The fight doesn’t stop. I am going to use my years in this noble profession to learn, grow and master my craft. I will also continue to focus on activism. The community is plagued with so many problems, and there is a need for a voice, so I intend to continue to use my voice and my profession to continue to be a change agent,” he said.
“When I walked out of the Hall of Justice, I was greeted by my community, which came out to support me, which was a surprise to me. They were so happy. A 12-year-old boy talked up to me and said he wanted to be like me.
“I know him and I know his background, but I know he is dreaming just like I dreamed, and I believe that he will be better than me because I will assist him with all my power to achieve this. My achievement is an inspiration, and I am happy that I can empower others,” Marcelle said.
Marcelle said families in poor communities continue to struggle, mainly due to missing fathers in the household. “The fathers are missing, so our kids are looking for leaders, and they are choosing the wrong leaders. I want young people to know that you can achieve great things. You can live a good life without having to look over your shoulder,” he said.
Rising above the ills
Social media users yesterday offered congratulations to Marcelle via various social media platforms. The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service congratulated Marcelle via a Facebook post that stated, “Earlier today, youth activist Kareem Marcelle paid a courtesy visit to Minister of Youth Development and National Service, the Honourable Foster Cummings, at the Ministry’s head office in St Clair. The visit came on the heels of his admission to the bar.
“Born and raised in Beetham, a community considered a ‘hot spot’, Kareem has continued to rise above the ills associated with his community and has set a good example for his peers and, by extension, the nation’s youth.
“A recipient of the Makandal Daaga Scholarship in Law, Kareem is particularly proud of his accomplishments to date, given the many sacrifices and challenges he faced to get there.
“In addition to his academic accomplishments, Mr Marcelle is a member of the Ministry’s Advisory Friendly Societies Council.
“The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service remains committed to bringing all stakeholders together to promote youth development and encouraging civic-minded citizens to contribute to National Service across Trinidad and Tobago.”