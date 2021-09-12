From death’s door to SEA success

Aamir Khan, a pupil of El Dorado North Hindu School, was among the many children passing for their first choice schools when the results of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination were released last week.
But Aamir’s journey to SEA success was not the usual uphill struggle, his mother Adita Khan said.
“My son was on death’s bed. He went to hell and back. He had many challenges but he beat them all. He did it and we want to share his story as an inspiration to other children and parents,” she said in a telephone interview yesterday.
In August 2016, as he was preparing to write the SEA examination, Aamir was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, an aggressive cancer of the brain.
By this time, the boy who had represented his school in track and field and was a member of Harvard Cricket Club was suddenly reduced to limited mobility, experiencing severe headaches and vomiting. Aamir was admitted to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he would undergo multiple surgeries.
Khan said a 5.5-centimetre tumour was discovered in her son’s brain.
“We understood that this medulloblastoma was the deadliest and most aggressive cancer of the brain. We were devastated. Aamir is smart and he knew he was in trouble but he pulled through the surgeries and then he underwent a year of radiation and chemotherapy. It was extremely difficult but we prayed and he got through,” she said.
In April 2018, Aamir was released from hospital after extensive treatment, ringing the iconic bell to signify that he was now cancer-free.
His first request, Khan said, was to return to school and complete his primary school education. This, although his hearing and short-term memory had been affected, he had a squint in his eyes and a limp.
“My son was determined to go back to school. He had to go back to standard three. It was a little challenging because he has problems with his short-term memory. That first year in standard three Aamir got all A grades and moved up to standard four. It was a little difficult but he pulled through that too,” his mother said. Khan said her son’s classmates who carried his bags around, teachers and principal all assisted in making her son’s time at school easy and enjoyable.
Online school
His brother Fazeer worked with Aamir at home to complete assignments, she said.
“Aamir is my first out of four children but his brothers, especially Fazeer, worked really hard with him,” she said.
Aamir struggled through almost a year of online school due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year. But he made it to write the SEA examination last June.
“He was brave. He went into that exam and did his beat. That is all we wanted. We wanted him to know he can do it. Aamir finished before time,” Khan said.
Last week Thursday, when the nation received the SEA results, Aamir secured a place at his first choice school, Trinity East College.
His mother said: “He was so emotional. We were so happy for him. Even with his memory being affected, he did it. I hug him every time I see him.”
And although his troubles are not over, 15-year-old Aamir is looking forward to attending his new school.
Khan, who lives in Trincity, said her son has been waiting for an appointment with an ear, nose and throat specialist at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
And she made an emotional plea to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
She said: “My son’s appointment keeps getting cancelled and that is frustrating. I would like to make an appeal to the Health Minister to please intervene and ensure that Aamir can get his appointment.”
Aamir is fighting for a chance to become an oncologist to treat other people like himself.
“We are not very wealthy. My husband works and I am at home with my children now. It is difficult so we are pleading with the minister to help us to help our son who is extraordinary,” she said.
Starting over
In a tribute to Aamir, El Dorado North Hindu School wrote: “In September of 2018, Aamir returned to school, starting over from standard three, and thus began his SEA journey for a second time.
From standard three to sandard five, Aamir persevered, he refused to feel sorry for himself, or to be a victim. He was never daunted by the fact that he parted ways with his familiar friends to join new classmates.
With hard work as his constant companion, Aamir passed his SEA exam for the school he picked as his first choice, Trinity East. The El Dorado North Hindu School proudly recognises the achievement of Aamir Khan, a beacon of hope to all those who wish to prevail over their moments of difficulty.
Aamir you are an inspiration, a worthy example for others to follow. You are the meaning of success. Indeed you are blessed. May you always take charge of your future and may you never be defined by the difficulties of your past.”