Former Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald remains warded at the St Clair Medical Hospital as her colleagues pledge support.
Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon showed up at the hospital just after 2 p.m. but told media she was not there to visit McDonald - she had a dentist appointment.
Speaking briefly to the media from her car as she departed the hospital Gopee-Scoon said she's very concerned for McDonald. She said she did not visit her.
"The fact is she's ill and she needs her privacy at this time. It's not the time for visitors and we have to respect that," she said.
McDonald, who was arrested at her home in maracas, St Joseph last Thursday, has been in custody since. Spent four nights sleeping on a chair at the police station. Hours before she was due to appear in court today, she fell ill and was taken for treatment at the St Clair Medical Hospital.
Gopee-Scoon noted McDonald is a leading member of the PNM and a member of the party's executive.
"Therefore we all must be concerned for her well being and we must support her and the business of the Government has to go on," she said.
Some of McDonald's colleagues have expressed open support for the embattled former Minister.
In a Facebook post Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis pledged his support to McDonald.
He posted:
The charges against my colleague are serious and there is no way around that fact. She will have her day in court and the evidence will dictate the outcome. And that is essentially that.
However, whereas it is a very easy and human thing to dump on, or distance one's self from someone against whom the tide has seemingly turned, I will say that I sat next to Marlene McDonald in the Parliament and whereas the world sees a sometimes gruff and stentorian persona I saw someone humane, who cared very deeply about people and who was willing to try to guide someone like me who didn't know his elbow from his derriere in the realm of politics.
So instead of adding to the pile on... or running away from the issue, I will wish my friend and colleague the best possible outcome... and may the law take its course. Punto Final.