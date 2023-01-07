FROM RED HOUSE TO PRESIDENT’S HOUSE

The Prime Minister went for the safest choice—in that the transition from Paula-Mae Weekes to Christine Kangaloo as President of the Republic is expected to be smooth and without ripples.
After weeks of speculation, PM Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday that his Government would be supporting attorney and Senate President Christine Kangaloo to replace Paula-Mae Weekes as President.
Kangaloo has just turned 61 years (which will make her—after Sir Ellis Clarke, who became President at 59 years old—the second youngest President).
“She fits the bill, is qualified and can do the job,” the Prime Minister said at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, shortly after meeting with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her team to reveal his choice.
“Whatever comes her way, I am confident that she will be able to cope with it,” he added.
As Senate President for the past seven years, Kangaloo has had to navigate the rules and procedures and the laws governing Parliament and, in doing so, to maintain order and adhere to the principles of non-partisanship in her interpretation of the rules and procedures of Parliament.
Those persons who have interacted with her yesterday spoke of her pleasant and calming disposition, her patience, her resilience and her reticence.
Despite the many public offices she has held, she is not seen as a person who likes to hog the limelight or seek accolades; not thought to be a push-over, is extremely meticulous in her modus operandi and is not fussy, observers say. She was acting head of state when Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali paid a state visit to this country in August.
She is said to be very close to her family and cares deeply for her nonagenarian mother. Kangaloo is a survivor of breast cancer and in 2004 quietly underwent treatment abroad for it.
Many years ago she suffered the loss of her brother, the late Justice Wendell Kangaloo, to whom she was very close, and who was involved in a tragic accident when a car crossed the median and ran into his motor vehicle. He was acting chief justice at the time.
For the first time, the country will have a first husband—once she is elected. Her husband, Kerwyn Garcia, is an attorney and son of former education minister Anthony Garcia.
PM: Consensus candidate would be best
Speaking at the news conference, the Prime Minister said the Opposition team indicated there was not a name that they wanted to advance since they were more focused on the requirements than on individuals.
He said the Government advanced Kangaloo’s name at yesterday’ meeting. “There are 12 slots (names) on the (nomination) form which must be filled in by Monday morning and we on the Government side can fill all 12 now, but we gave the Opposition the undertaking that we would fill in seven (slots)... and we will wait on the Opposition...
“If they decide that they will support the nominee (Kangaloo), (we) will give them that opportunity because we are better off if we go to the Parliament with some semblance of consensus,” the Prime Minister said. If the Opposition does not support the nomination, the Government would fill all 12 slots, he added.
The Prime Minister said being a member of Parliament does not disqualify anyone from holding the office of President.
“I said to the Opposition that I am not one of those people who believe that because you have made yourself available for public service, that you have disqualified yourself from further public service; I am not one of those persons who believe that because you serve in the Parliament that you are the devil incarnate and you are disqualified; and I am not one of those who believe, and the Cabinet supports my position, that because you have not entered into the public arena to offer yourself to serve, with all those goes with that, that you are independent and better qualified to serve the country because you have never done anything for the country and all you have done is for yourself and therefore that makes you independent, I do not subscribe to that. Many people have made tremendous sacrifices to serve in public service, and public service is honourable,” the Prime Minister said.
Rowley said the law requires that upon being elected President of the Republic, Kangaloo will have to vacate the office of President of the Senate. He said his legal advice is that at the point of election (which would be on January 20), Kangaloo will have to vacate.
He said the Government would have to appoint a replacement senator to fill the vacancy which would be left by Kangaloo’s departure. He stressed that Kangaloo will not be taking part in the meeting of the Electoral College on January 20 when the election takes place.
Kangaloo has the character
Questioned on Kangaloo’s long-standing links with the PNM and its possible effect on her impartiality, the Prime Minister said: “The PNM as an institution does not subscribe to the view that if you have been associated with the PNM, you are disqualified (from holding office of President)... Some people, if they want to denigrate somebody in this country, say ‘(this person) is a PNM’.
“We are very proud of our party and the decades of service and individuals (from the PNM) who have served the country in good stead.” He said the Government was confident that a person going into office at any level being identified as associated with the PNM represented the best of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Senator Kangaloo did serve with the PNM and was appointed on very many levels. She started out as an opposition senator, then served as a government senator, a minister of government and, for the last seven years, she served as President of the Senate and as acting President. How many other persons of any ilk could claim that, and during that seven years we are satisfied that she is not disqualified by her conduct or otherwise.
“So we are fortunate as a nation to smoothly move—some might even call it succession planning—to smoothly move from President of the Senate, acting as President of the Republic for seven years, and then being asked to serve as President of the country,” he said.
Saying that being a former Government minister, along with the experience of having served in Government and in Opposition in the House of Representatives and the Senate were all part of Kangaloo’s pool of experience, the Prime Minister said her qualifications were excellent.
“And what is required of the presidency is a character to go with the letter and spirit of that constitutional provision, and Senator Kangaloo has demonstrated that she has that,” he said.
“She has never had a scandal, she has never had to get up in Parliament and apologise for misleading the Parliament, she has never had to explain her qualifications as being fraudulent... She has had a very straightforward service pathway to this selection,” he said, adding that the country was lucky to have someone like her who was willing to do the job.
Not a gender issue
In response to a question, the Prime Minister stressed that the nomination of Kangaloo is not a gender issue. “We look at the person to do the job and the Senate President is a person who is highly qualified to do the job,” he said.
Questioned on tensions in her relationship with the Opposition as President of the Senate, the Prime Minister said half-jokingly that some of the government members felt she was too lenient on the Opposition.
He said the job (as presiding officer) requires a balancing act and the Opposition always believes that the chair is biased against them.
“Her political experience gives her the gravitas, gives her the strength to act with confidence on our behalf in that office, where I dare say, she has acted for seven years.
“Very many people in very important jobs in this country like (former Prime Minister) Dr (Eric) Williams came into office as Prime Minister in 1956, having never served a day in Parliament.
“This lady has had seven years of acting in the position, so come on, let’s not get carried away,” he said.
Questioned on a suggestion that because Kangaloo, as acting President of the Republic, formally removed former Central Bank governor from office and therefore she might not act impartially, the Prime Minister said under the Constitution, the President had no choice in this matter.
The Prime Minister said the governor of the Central Bank was not dismissed by the President of the Republic. “The governor of the Central Bank ran afoul of the Minister of Finance, who advised the Cabinet that he had lost confidence in the governor and the Cabinet took the decision to fire the governor.
“And the execution of that decision under the Constitution had to be done by whoever was holding the office of President at that time,” he said.
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Energy Minister Stuart Young pointed out that this was done in accordance with Section 80 of the Constitution, which states that the President, in exercise of his functions under the Constitution or any other law, shall act in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet or a minister acting under the general authority of the Cabinet, except in cases where other provision is made by the Constitution or such other law.
The Prime Minister thanked Weekes for agreeing to serve as President and for the good job she did in that office, and wished her good health and happiness.