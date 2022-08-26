Frustrated residents block road again

Frustrated residents yesterday blocked the upper Barrackpore Papourie Road in protest of progressive landslides in the area that threaten to crumble homes and roads.

It was the second day of fiery protests in the Barrackpore area with residents calling for roads and land slippages to be repaired by the Government.

“It’s the roads because people’s houses are at stake right now. It have landslides threatening to break houses in half. People are scared for their lives right now. People had to evacuate their homes and leave because the Government is doing nothing about it,” one resident told the Express yesterday.

And, according to Member of Parliament for the area Rodney Charles, a lack of response from relevant agencies was a sign of neglect of the constituency.

“Why is it that in the year 2022, Papourie residents are made to feel that this is the only course of action available to them in order to be heard by this wicked, callous and uncaring PNM administration?” Charles wrote in a statement on Thursday.

According to Charles, those on the lower end of the economic spectrum were being severely affected by the Government’s “nonsensical” policies.

Citing “unstatesmanlike language” by the People’s National Movement (PNM) administration, he said the people of Papourie have lost hope in the country, with the best among them considering migration. He added that he had meetings with residents of the area addressing the lack of funding for the Princes Town Regional Corporation to maintain secondary roads. This he attributed to a lack of competence from Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

“Lack of funding to the Princes Town Regional Corporation by the Ministry of Local Government is the main reason preventing the rehabilitation of secondary roads in the constituency like Papourie and Sahai Trace. Sinanan’s incompetence or lack of funding from the Finance Ministry cause challenges for repairs on main roads in the constituency like Rochard Douglas and St Croix Roads,” he said.

Questioning $7 million allocated to Independence celebrations, he said such funding should be used to repair potholes and landslides. In addition to this, he said billions of dollars in surplus energy revenue are not reaching the citizens of the country.

The Express tried contacting Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi to ask for a response. None was received.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Protesters keep up the heat

Protesters keep up the heat

Scrap iron protesters blocked Clarke Road in Penal with burning debris yesterday morning, again calling for a reversal of the six-month ban on iron exports from the country.

From as early as 6.45 a.m., piles of tyres were stacked along Clarke Road streets in the vicinity of Wilson Road in Barrackpore and set alight. Signs attached by protesters to the burning pile called for work on behalf of iron workers and dealers affected by the recently imposed ban.

Frustrated residents block road again

Frustrated residents yesterday blocked the upper Barrackpore Papourie Road in protest of progressive landslides in the area that threaten to crumble homes and roads.

It was the second day of fiery protests in the Barrackpore area with residents calling for roads and land slippages to be repaired by the Government.

Peter Minshall: Making mas with Carnival

Peter Minshall: Making mas with Carnival

If Carnival represents our indigenous arts, our ways of imagining ourselves, Peter Minshall articulates both the “inherent nobility” we possess as a people (the subject of Carlisle Chan’s Independence mural at Piarco) and our tragic tendency to self-degradation, as evidenced by the cynical destruction of that very mural in 1980 by the State. Through his medium of mas, Minshall the artist presents himself to us and ourselves to the world.

Activists: Time to ban fireworks sale

Activists: Time to ban fireworks sale

Several calls were made yesterday for Attorney General Reginald Armour to put a temporary ban on the sale of fireworks to the public.

The calls were made by stakeholders, as the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Legal Affairs held a public consultation to discuss The Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, “The Fireworks Bill”.

RACHEL’S TRAGIC END

RACHEL’S TRAGIC END

Seema Bhagwandeen’s desperate attempts to rescue her 11-year-old daughter from the grip of a mixed-breed dog failed and led to a tragic end yesterday.

Petite Rachel Bhagwandeen was mauled by the animal at a rela­tive’s house in Vistabella.

The dog, Buddy, was described as “an American bulldog mix”.

Recommended for you