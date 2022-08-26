Frustrated residents block road again

Frustrated residents yesterday blocked the upper Barrackpore Papourie Road in protest of progressive landslides in the area that threaten to crumble homes and roads.
It was the second day of fiery protests in the Barrackpore area with residents calling for roads and land slippages to be repaired by the Government.
“It’s the roads because people’s houses are at stake right now. It have landslides threatening to break houses in half. People are scared for their lives right now. People had to evacuate their homes and leave because the Government is doing nothing about it,” one resident told the Express yesterday.
And, according to Member of Parliament for the area Rodney Charles, a lack of response from relevant agencies was a sign of neglect of the constituency.
“Why is it that in the year 2022, Papourie residents are made to feel that this is the only course of action available to them in order to be heard by this wicked, callous and uncaring PNM administration?” Charles wrote in a statement on Thursday.
According to Charles, those on the lower end of the economic spectrum were being severely affected by the Government’s “nonsensical” policies.
Citing “unstatesmanlike language” by the People’s National Movement (PNM) administration, he said the people of Papourie have lost hope in the country, with the best among them considering migration. He added that he had meetings with residents of the area addressing the lack of funding for the Princes Town Regional Corporation to maintain secondary roads. This he attributed to a lack of competence from Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.
“Lack of funding to the Princes Town Regional Corporation by the Ministry of Local Government is the main reason preventing the rehabilitation of secondary roads in the constituency like Papourie and Sahai Trace. Sinanan’s incompetence or lack of funding from the Finance Ministry cause challenges for repairs on main roads in the constituency like Rochard Douglas and St Croix Roads,” he said.
Questioning $7 million allocated to Independence celebrations, he said such funding should be used to repair potholes and landslides. In addition to this, he said billions of dollars in surplus energy revenue are not reaching the citizens of the country.
The Express tried contacting Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi to ask for a response. None was received.