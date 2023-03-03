Fuad: Decriminalising sex work a ‘double win’ for T&T

“This matter went from a missing person to a kidnapping to a homicide to a DNA test to a positive match. How do I go on from here?”

This was the question from Donna Pierre – the mother of Danette Pierre – after a DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) test found that human remains found in a burnt-out vehicle in Claxton Bay more than a month ago were a match to her (Danette).

The news of the DNA test result came from the police officers who visited Donna on Wednesday.