Former minister Fuad Khan said yesterday his decision to enter the United National Congress (UNC) leadership contest is not a criticism of the leadership of the incumbent, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Justifying his decision to challenge Persad-Bissessar for political leadership, he said she can concentrate on the Parliament as Opposition Leader while he concentrates on the party.
“It would be wonderful if the Opposition Leader could focus solely on attacking the PNM in Parliament without having to worry about party issues; and it would be a good idea for the party leader to develop the party to be a strong party without having to worry about parliamentary problems,” he said in an interview with the Express, adding that it was difficult to focus to the two items.
He said he believed it was a total “plus” that he was not in the Parliament. “Right now I don’t feel like being in Parliament but I feel like making the party stronger,” he said.
“This is just a new approach to what is happening in the country today. Mrs Persad-Bissessar has to focus on the crime problems—the house invasions, the abductions, the paedophile matter and the Children’s Authority, bringing the Government to account.
“There is a whole set of rubbish going on in the country today. She has to be in Parliament with her team addressing that. The party takes a lot of effort, you have to have a Congress, you have to call caucuses,” he said.
He repeated his frequently expressed position that he wants experienced people to return the party so that they could assist the “young parliamentarians”.
Told that people in the party may not accept the idea of the sharing of authority between a Political Leader and an Opposition Leader, he said: “I am articulating it as much as I can so that people would understand that that is the way we have to go.”
Acknowledging that this would be a new approach, Khan said: “This is a new concept and I think the PNM should follow it too because they screwing up too. Everyday is something new. We didn’t think that Russia was going to war, that food insecurity would hit us soon, that there would be high prices, gas prices would go up, all those are new things,” he said.
Asked whether he was suggesting that Persad-Bissessar should step aside and not contest the leadership, Khan said he recognised that she was not “of that ilk”.
Asked whether he had any consultations with Persad-Bissessar, he said: “Not necessarily, I have been articulating this for a while so she knows”.
Khan will not field a team of candidates for the national executive but said he would work with the officers who are successful at the internal elections.
Asked whether he would be on the campaign trail or doing his Facebook Live videos, Khan said: “I can’t do Facebook, because they (Facebook) ban me for 29 days which is after the election. They (Facebook) say I need to take a ‘five’, that I was posting things... But at the end of the day I want to say that I am like the little drummer boy at Christmas time, I have no gifts to give but I have a hope for the future.”
What did he think of his chances? “There is a God above and if he wants to see the country go in a good direction he would help to have me voted in,” Khan said.
The UNC’s internal elections take place on June 28.