Minister of Finance Colm Imbert undertook a balancing act of giving some and taking some, as he delivered his $56.1 billion fiscal package in the House of Representatives yesterday for the 2022/23 financial year.
Not surprisingly, the Minister of Finance increased the price of fuel - by $1 per litre for premium and super gasoline; and 50 cents for diesel. But he sought to offset the effect that this increase in transport cost would have on the poor, by giving a one-off $1,000 grant to all recipients of public assistance grants such as pensioners, social welfare recipients, disability grant recipients. With the Government capping its support for the price of fuel at $1 billion a year, the new costs of fuel are $7.75 per litre for premium, $6.97 for super, $4.41 for diesel and $4.50 for kerosene. LPG remains the same price of $21 for a 20-pound cylinder.
The cost of travel to Tobago via the airbridge and seabridge has also been increased- by $50 for all tickets ($150 to 200 one way). On the seabridge, persons over 60 who hitherto travelled free would now pay $25 for a one-way ticket ($50 for a return ticket), standard class increased from $50 to $75 and premium from $100 to $150.
The budget, is which titled “Tenacity and Stability in the Face of Global Challenges” is based on an oil price of US$92.50 a barrel and a natural gas price of US$6 per MMBtu. The budget projections include total revenue at $56.175 billion and total expenditure at $57.685 billion, creating a “close to balance” situation with a deficit of $1.510 billion.
The budget debate will resume on Friday at 10 a.m. with the Opposition Leader’s reply.
Imbert stands firm at 4 per cent
Imbert said from January all workers will benefit from the increase in the personal tax allowance which has been increased from $84,000 to $90,000 which put an additional $1,500 per year in the pockets of over 300,000 taxpayers, with people earning $7,500 a month or less paying no income tax at all.
The minister made good on the Prime Minister’s promise to reward healthcare workers for their service during the pandemic. Acting on the instructions of the Prime Minister, he said he allocated the sum of $210 million in the Estimates of Expenditure for fiscal 2023 for a special ex gratia payment to be given to over 20,000 health workers.
But on the issue of public sector wage negotiations, the Minister of Finance stood by the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer, insisting that any more than that, would “wreck the economy not only for the same public servants but for everyone else”.
The minister said the four per cent wage increase would cost an additional billion a year if one included the wider State sector employees, plus a backpay of an additional $4.6 billion, if one included employees in the wider State sector. The minister went to say that if Government accepted the 19 per cent that the PSA was demanding for 2014-2016 period (which is one half of the period under review), the additional cost for the wider State sector would be $3.4 billion annually and $30.3 billion in backpay, if extended to the wider State sector.
For a similar increase to take in the period 2017-2019 the arrears would rise to $50 billion, which, he said, is equivalent to the entire annual budget. He said the Government will already have to dig deep into its pockets to pay the four per cent. He said nevertheless the Government stood ready to pay the four per cent increase. He pointed out that every public sector worker still had their jobs, notwithstanding the economic challenges that the Government had faced.
Dealing with the National Insurance Fund and the issue of its declining viability, the minister seemed to hint at an increase in the compulsory retirement age, pointing to other Caribbean countries where this was done such as Grenada (65 years), Barbados (67 years) and Jamaica (65 years).
Increased fines
The minister targeted the illegal quarrying, illegal state timbering and illegal acquisition and sale of the scrap iron, increasing the fines for these violations. Fines for the theft of scrap iron have been increased from $15,000 to $100,000; while the fines for illegal timbering have been increased from $30,000 to $100,000. The Finance Minister said legislative amendments with “heavy penalties” which would allow for the seizure of equipment, will be introduced in Parliament in early 2023 to discourage illegal quarrying.
From January 2023 there will be a 100 per cent increase in the annual fees for FULs and an $5,000 licence fee for any assault weapon in private hands. The annual licence fee for ownership of an assault weapon for use on a firing range will be increased to $1,000 a year. He said the Government wanted to discourage the ownership of assault weapons.
The Minister announced a number of incentives for businesses such as the increase in the VAT registration threshold from $500,000 to $600,000; a $25,000 rebate for the implementation of renewable energy (solar and wind); a manufacturing tax credit for new machinery, production lines and equipment, an increase in the Investment tax credit for energy companies, the proposed review of the Supplemental Petroleum tax, a decrease in the Petroleum Profit tax and the tax credit to approved electronic payment providers .
Education gets highest allocation
Education received the highest allocation of $7.4 billion, followed by Health ($6.8 billion) and National Security ($5.79 billion). Imbert said to address the issue of the reduction of achievement as a result of the learning loss during the pandemic, the Government had allocated $50 million for a “structured remedial education programme” for those students who have fallen. Furthermore, Imbert announced adjustments to GATE - an adjustment to the criteria for accessing GATE, to permit students in good standing enrolled in institutions and programmes accredited by the Accreditation Council to qualify for GATE if they have completed an initial programme of study, such as a diploma or associate degree or the N1 level at UWI and they wish to upgrade to a bachelor’s degree. Students pursuing technical and vocational education training (TVET) programmes who have already accessed GATE for lower level TVET qualifications will now qualify for GATE for level 4 and level 5 programmes, that lead to an advanced diploma or bachelor’s degree. Government has allocated an additional $50 million in GATE funding for these adjustments.
Property tax
The minister said the Government was on track to begin the collection of property tax in fiscal 2023. He said the Government intended to make some simple amendments before the end of the year to the Valuation of Land Act “to tighten and clarify the procedures for the gathering and processing of information and valuation of properties”. Noting that the Valuation Division had received 325,296 returns of property data by August 2022, Imbert said the Valuation Tribunal was being finalised as required by the Valuation of Land Act.
He said the Government was committed to working with the Tobago House of Assembly and was in broad agreement with the socio-economic agenda advanced by the new administration of the THA. He said the overall allocation for expenditure in Tobago in 2023 exceeds $3 billion - $2.19 billion for recurrent expenditure, $300 million for the THA Development programme, $18 million for URP and $9.2 million for CEPEP in Tobago, plus $135 million in loan financing for development project from a loan finalised in previous years and TT$100 million in loan financing from CAF (Andean Development Bank) and an additional $731.5 million from allocations to various Ministries and State Agencies to undertake and execute major projects and programmes in Tobago.
Imbert reiterated plans to divide the HDC into three subsidiaries - the Trinidad and Tobago Development Corporation Construction Company to manage the property development and undertake construction projects; the Trinidad and Tobago Housing Corporation Facilities Management Company to focus on property management, including the maintenance of rental housing units and the Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation Asset Management Company will complete the sales of finished housing units. He said it was to facilitate the reorganisation of the HDC to give it greater financial flexibility, better focus and the ability to quickly monetise housing assets.
He also announced that WASA would be broken up into the Water Resources Agency, which would have a regulatory function and the restructured Water and Sewerage Authority which would be responsible for service delivery and distribution.