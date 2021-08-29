FUL holder nabbed with 5 guns, ammo

A 29-year-old man who is the holder of a firearm user’s licence (FUL) was detained on Saturday afternoon when he was found transporting five guns and ammunition.
Police seized one Glock 45 pistol, one Glock 17 pistol, one Glock 43x pistol, one Sig Sauer P320 pistol, one Sig Sauer MPX sub-machine gun, together with an assortment of ammunition.
The suspect is from Tunapuna.
Sources said yesterday that he is a firearms trainer.
The find was made at about 4.35 p.m. on Saturday along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway in the vicinity of Maloney.
Officers of the Cumuto Highway Patrol stopped and searched a white Ford Ranger, driven by the man, during a routine stop.
The driver began acting in a suspicious manner and, as a result, his vehicle was searched, police said.
In the van, the officers found the weapons, which exceeded the quantity he was licensed to carry.
The discovery of the guns and ammunition led to a search warrant being executed at the driver’s home in Tunapuna where they found one shotgun, one .22 calibre rifle, one 5.56 calibre rifle, together with an assortment of ammunition which also exceeded the authorised quantity which was issued.
Police took possession of the firearms and ammunition. The driver was arrested and is assisting investigators.
Questionable
activities
Last Monday, acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith defended the policies that allow citizens who possess a firearm user’s licence to own more than one weapon.
He said the law provided for qualified people who apply for an FUL to be outfitted with one, and a weapon as necessary.
He said that of the estimated 5,000 FULs which had been approved by his office, none of the issued weapons had been used for violent crimes, for robberies, for murders, or had been stolen via negligent actions of the owners.
“I am not saying it may never happen. But what I am saying is the reason that out of 5,000 firearms issued, at no time have questionable activities been recorded. It is because of the stringent process we have done to ensure that the right persons get the firearm, so if that becomes the biggest concern of a previous commissioner, and not the fact that 37,000 illegal firearms were there in your watch, then I don’t know what to say,” Griffith said.
Griffith and former police commissioner Stephen Williams later traded words on the issue.
On Tuesday, in an interview on i95.5FM, Williams said: “In Trinidad and Tobago, there is no constitutional right of any citizen to bear firearms. So it is either he is misspeaking or is ignorant of his portfolio. But, he is a narcissistic-type person, it’s all about him, him, him alone and no one can say anything against him. Whether it makes sense or doesn’t.”
Law Association president Sophia Chote SC also spoke on the topic on i95.5FM and agreed with Williams, noting that the Constitution of T&T makes no provision for citizens the right to bear arms.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Griffith said he has noted the “desperate” attempt by some to allude that he stated that every citizen has a right to be issued a firearm.
“I stated and wish to re-emphasise that every citizen has a right to apply for a firearm and should be eligible if they adhere to all the criteria stipulated, and not ignored or rejected because of the personal view of any public official. If they do adhere to all requirements and become eligible, then no individual, including a Police Commissioner, must take it upon himself to snub the application of those who applied and ignore or disregard it, based on his personal view that persons should not have firearms. No public official should bypass the rights of citizens based on his personal views and disregard their rights,” Griffith said.
He added that if a person does not meet the criteria to be eligible to be issued a firearm, then his application would be rejected, which rebutted the argument that everyone has a right to be issued a firearm.
Background
A Sunday Express investigation uncovered a multi-million-dollar racket involving several registered firearm dealers catering to business people worried about crime.
The business owners paid big bucks for their FULs, variations, and dealer’s licences.
Additionally, police officers and some employees holding managerial positions in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) also cash in big on their fast-tracking FUL windfall links.
The managers in question charge from $45,000 upwards per FUL fast-tracking.
Their prices vary from first-time applications to variations.
Several businessmen in T&T legally have in their possession in excess of five firearms, many of which are assault weapons.
Additionally, individuals are being granted permission to become firearms trainers.
The Sunday Express, as part of its investigation, checked the Companies Registry and discovered more than 50 businesses have been established to become firearm dealers.
The companies were registered between October 2019 and July 2021.
Additionally, over the last two years, there has been an increase in the number of legal firearm sales.
The promotion of the fear of crime and uncertainty among the population has allowed several well-established firearm dealers, newly-minted firearm dealers, senior contracted TTPS personnel, firearm instructors, range owners, and law enforcement to capitalise on this windfall, thereby churning out millions of dollars in profits.