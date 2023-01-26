All eight officers charged in connection with the investigation into the issuance of firearm user’s licences (FULs) have been identified.
On Sunday night the eight officers were charged by Cpl Sampson and PC Charles.
They were granted bail by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young at the Arouca Police Station with instructions to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate at a later date.
Two of the officers, ASP Aaron Beddoe and Sgt David Swanson, were previously charged with a total of 15 similar offences last year.
Beddoe was charged with an additional 15 offences while Swanson was charged with ten offences of misbehaviour in office.
The other six officers were Cpl Marvin Diaz, who was charged with two offences, and Sgt Lincoln Bonnett, Sgt Cindy Ann Chase, acting Sgt Deyna Gibbons, Sgt Mervyn Roopchand and PC Natasha Phillips-Paul, who were each charged with one count of misbehaviour in public office.
The Express was told the charges stemmed from an investigation into allegations of the granting of firearm variations, including the receipt of extra ammunition.
On Sunday morning investigators received instructions to charge the eight officers after attorneys Terry Boyer, Larry Boyer and Shiva Boodoo filed habeas corpus writs at the High Court to compel the Office of the Commissioner of Police to release the arrested officers.
Officers already detained
The investigations were headed by Senior Supt Suzette Martin, Sgt Amir Mohammed, Cpl Joefield and WCpls Sampson and Marshall.
The officers were detained last Wednesday by PSB detectives led by Senior Supt Martin.
Last year, five police officers and two civilians were charged in connection with the investigation.
The accused who are currently before the courts are: PCS Lyndon Bishop, charged in August 2021 with two counts of soliciting and two counts of receiving; Chris Tirbanie, also charged in August 2021 with one count of soliciting; Cpl Kareem Jamaldin, charged in September 2022 with soliciting $25,000 from a man to expedite an FUL; Sgt Swanson, charged in May 2022 with ten counts of misbehaviour in public office and ASP Bedeau, charged also in May 2022 with five counts of misbehaviour in public office.
Charged alongside the officers were civilians Dillon Gosine with four counts of uttering forged documents and Mukesh Gosine with possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking.