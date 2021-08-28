Full reservoirs, but dry taps

Even though water reservoir levels are high, averaging at just under 100 per cent as of last week, thousands across the country are still experiencing a lack of water supply.
However, the Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago says it has been experiencing a series of “unfortunate events” over recent weeks that impacted service to communities.
“One of the issues that negatively impacted the service to various communities in recent weeks is the extreme weather conditions, which have affected production at several surface water treatment plants located in the North-East. It is important to note that excessive rainfall presents challenges to water production at some of our surface water treatment plants. This is due to rivers becoming flooded and turbid, which leads to significant increases in the levels of silt and debris in the water, which then renders those facilities inoperable since the water cannot be properly treated,” said WASA acting director of operations Shaira Ali yesterday. “Also I want to underscore at this time that much of the problems of turbidity affecting operations at our treatment plants is being caused by irregular activities taking place in the upper reaches of the watersheds. These activities include quarrying, indiscriminate dumping and land clearing, among others.”
Ali was speaking at the North Oropouche Water Treatment Plant in Valencia during a tour of the facilities.
Also present was WASA’s acting chief executive officer Sherland Sheppard.
Several plants were disrupted due to turbidity and flooded rivers on no fewer than five separate days last week.
As a result, some of the areas affected during these disruptions included Toco, Matura, Valencia, Sangre Grande, Arima, La Horquetta, Brazil, Cumuto, Wallerfield, Mausica, Maloney Gardens, Arouca, Oropune Village, Piarco, El Dorado and Maracas, St Joseph.
“Another major factor that has affected service delivery to various areas in recent weeks has been mechanical problems affecting operations at some key facilities such as the El Socorro Booster Station, which experienced disruptions twice recently, impacting areas in the North-West from Morvant to Cocorite. Also, operations at the River Estate Pumping Station were disrupted, which affected the service to parts of Diego Martin,” Ali explained.
She noted that the South Oropouche Booster Station was also affected, which impacted the supply to large parts of South-West; even the North Oropouche Plant, where a defective pump and silted intake had impacted production and by extension the supply to several communities in the North-East.
She said landslips would have contributed to ruptured pipelines, such as in Syne Village, Penal, where a landslide ruptured a major 16-inch transmission pipeline and affected several nearby communities.
Similar issues affected areas in New Grant where a six-inch pipeline was damaged along Hindustan Road by a landslide, as well as in Claxton Bay where a 24-inch pipeline was damaged.
“These issues have affected communities throughout the country, and have all occurred during the month of August alone, which is an unusually high occurrence of major disruptions over such a short period. Many of these have been beyond our control. However, our maintenance teams have gone above and beyond the call to ensure that the impact of these disruptions on our customers was kept to a minimum,” Ali said.
New projects
Sheppard noted that much of the Authority’s pipeline and mechanical infrastructure were old and, in many cases, beyond their prescribed lifetime.
As such, the frequency of failures requiring the need for maintenance increased over time.
To combat this, several projects were being initiated by WASA.
“I want to assure you that the Authority is up to the task at hand; and through the Ministry of Public Utilities-funded National Water Stabilisation and Improvement (NWSIP) and Community Water Investment (CWIP) Programmes, the Authority has already begun a number of key water infrastructure development projects. These projects are being undertaken under three main categories: Wells Rehabilitation and Development, Booster Development and Pipeline Installation,” he said.
The projects involve the development of wells to deliver additional water onto WASA’s distribution system in areas like Mayaro, Freeport, Las Lomas, Sangre Grande and Tamana, he said.
“Development and upgrade of booster stations are taking place in areas such as Pitch Road, Morvant, Mendez Drive in Champs Fleurs, Tamana and Brazil; and the installation of new distribution pipelines will occur in areas such as Penal, Tabaquite, La Romain, Barrackpore, Maraval, Toco, Canaan, and Concordia in Tobago, among others,” Sheppard explained.
He noted that the projects being undertaken by the Authority with the aim of improving its operations and service to customers had high costs and, as such, he hoped customers would recognise the link between paying their bills and the viability of the Authority’s operations, in order to continue providing a service.
“There is much work to be done to improve and expand the service provided by the Authority, which requires significant investment. Our customers paying their rates, which by the way are amongst the lowest in the hemisphere, will go a long way in sustaining and improving the operations of the Authority,” Sheppard said.