An appeal for donations to aid in the healing of the psychological and emotional trauma being faced by Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor in the pipeline tragedy at Paria Fuel Company Ltd, has been made via the fundraising platform, FundMeTnT.
It was started last Tuesday for a 90-day period. The goal is to raise $700,000. As of Wednesday morning it had garnered $5,738 with ten donations being made.
The fund also seeks to help Boodram with his family and legal expenses as he will be unable to work “for the foreseeable future”.
In giving the reason for the fundraiser, it was stated, “This campaign is created following the tragic diving incident that occurred on Friday 25th February 2022 involving five Trinidadian divers. The purpose is to raise funds for Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor of that diving horror, to aid with all expenses which includes medical in order to heal from psychological & emotional trauma, family expenses since he is unable to work for the foreseeable future and legal expenses.
“Any assistance rendered for his healing and justice journey would help during his greatest battle yet. We thank you in advance for any assistance given.”
The request ended with a Bible verse from Psalm 27 which states, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? When the wicked, even mine enemies and foes, come upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell.”
Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar died in an underwater pipeline at the Paria Facility in Pointe-a-Pierre after they were sucked into a 36-inch-wide pipe while conducting maintenance work.