Funeral homes under strain from rising deaths

THE RECENT increase in Covid-19 deaths is taking a toll on staff at funeral homes.
More people are losing loved ones as Trinidad and Tobago battles a third wave of the dreaded virus, and David Simpson, funeral director at Laventille-based Simpson’s Memorial Ltd, says he has seen a 50 per cent increase “because of Covid-19 deaths”.
In a telephone interview with the Sunday Express, he said: “There’s been a drastic increase. The industry at large is noticing an increase since each patient has to get a decent send-off or cremation. We are definitely getting more numbers. But we are working with the same 18-member staff. We have not sent anybody home.”
The numbers of bodies coming to the funeral home has been rising since the virus arrived, he said.
“I don’t think on a normal pre-Covid-19 day we would get that number of bodies. You might have got a large number one day in the pre-Covid era, but not just from one specific hospital or mortuary as compared to now. If there are 14 deaths and a person is from South, those who are participating in giving care may choose a home from South.”
Given the demand to provide farewells for Covid-19 patients, Simpson said: “Before, we had one contractor. We have about 13 funeral homes on board now.... We have now asked classically trained funeral directors to come on board.”
He identified Boodoo’s in Penal, Clark and Battoo, Dass Funeral Home, David Guide, Elite Funeral Home in Poin Fortin, L Armstrong, Muslim Funeral Services, RM De Souza Memorial Chapel, Shayam Islamic Funeral Services, Union Funeral Home in Tobago, White Funeral Home Ltd in Sangre Grande, and Shalom Funeral Chapel in Couva as among those offering help to grieving relatives of Covid-19 victims.
‘Services now
hyper-competitive’
Belgroves funeral director Keith Belgrove also noted the strain of handling Covid-19 deaths. “One death is too much. But funeral services are now hyper-competitive and almost every week new funeral homes open. Since so many people are now unemployed or were furloughed, their finances have been seriously impacted,” he told the Sunday Express.
As a result, he has been offering lower-cost packages for funerals.
“Our standard prices are $16,000. But we could break even at about $10,000, but anything under $10,000, we are losing. We have had about four or five people who have done funerals at about $20,000.
“Premium rates might include a family that wants a coffin from maple wood or mahogany. It’s not cheap. It could go to about $100,000, depending on the family’s wishes.”
But Belgrove says his costs are also rising.
He said: “Cost is on the increase, especially with personal protective equipment (for staff). A body suit costs about $120. One trolley costs about US$1,500 to US$1,800.”
Belgrove noted that handling Covid-19 deaths was an even more difficult process since staff members have to wear a hazmat suit, coveralls, masks with ventilators and footwear.
He said: “They look like spacemen. They must suit up and fog down themselves. We are investing in about eight body suits. At each stage, there is a fogger.”
He added: “They must shower immediately and don fresh clothes which are kept at the facility. No chance is taken and the clothing goes into an appropriate bin marked ‘Red’. We mop out the place after the services. We don’t want morticians exposed to the virus. Vehicles are also equipped with disinfectant.”
Belgrove said he knows death eventually comes for everyone, but he believes “we have a civic responsibility to people, ourselves and our families. We do all within our power to avoid putting funeral attendees at risk of Covid-19. I am grateful I have a good team.”
There is another issue amid the pandemic. Simpson said regulated and established funeral agencies have also had to contend with “briefcase operators”.
He said: “Well-qualified practitioners start from $10,000 and upwards to $30,000 or $40,000. Briefcase operators are offering cheap packages because they don’t have overheads. They would charge about $4,000 to $5,000.
“Pricing goes up because there is no standard price list for a removal and a coffin. Everybody operates at their discretion because it’s an unregulated industry.”
Cremation sites
There have also been complaints from people who said cremation sites were closed, but should be open for funerals while public health regulations are in place.
In a telephone interview on Friday, Carlyle Mulchan, director of Dass Funeral Services’ Marabella branch, said the sites have remained open for people who die of anything other than Covid-19.
“The cremation sites (Caroni, Felicity, Waterloo, Shore of Peace and Mafeking) were never closed. We are doing normal cremations for any person who died from natural causes. It has never been stopped. It’s not true the sites were closed. We are conducting cremations on the cremation sites that are not Covid-19. The non-Covid cases are being conducted normally. That was never stopped.”
Mulchan believes Covid-19 funerals can be held at cremation sites.
He said: “If it’s opened up for Covid-19 cases, it will ease the crowding at the crematoriums that have to deal with both natural and Covid-19 cases. We will have it done within proper regulations and guidelines. The Ministry of Health will establish the proper protocols. We are not going to risk anything.
“The request was made within guidelines that Covid-19 cases can be allowed on the traditional cremation sites. It’s being revisited and the possibility of opening up the traditional sites for Covid-19 cases is being looked at. They (Ministry of Health) are reviewing it.”
Asked about the impact from the increase in Covid-19 cases, Mulchan said: “If the infected cases increase, then it’s quite possible the fatalities will increase. The answer to it is the containment aspect of it. That is what the Prime Minister has been asking us to do. But the indiscipline is still happening.”
Mulchan also thanked Belgroves for allowing them to use their facility to conduct cremations.
“They have been flexible and accommodating. They have helped us with some of the cremations we have done. Almost every day we have been making requests, in terms of the tradition and culture we deal with,” said Mulchan.
In a brief telephone interview on Thursday, Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said: “When people die from Covid-19, you must be cremated at the crematorium. If you die from other natural causes, you can be cremated or buried. (Covid-19) cremations can’t be done at the cremation sites. They must go to the crematorium.”