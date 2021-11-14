Funeral today for media veteran Pilgrim

The funeral for veteran journalist Errol Pilgrim takes place today at 3.30 p.m., at the Tunapuna Methodist Church, Balthazar Street, Tunapuna.
Pilgrim, 78, died on November 3 of complications following surgery at the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex.
Pilgrim worked at the defunct TTT television station, and he was the first lead political writer of the Express in October 1967, under the tutelage of the late editor Owen Baptiste.
He lived in picturesque Brazil Village, Arima, and always said, “I am very proud to tell people I am from Brazil.”
Pilgrim was well loved and respected by the community, and they often enjoyed tete-a-tetes with him at the local bars. In 2019, he was honoured by co-ordinator of La Ciudad De Brazil Christmas Society Giselle Coker for his contribution to journalism, Trinidad and Tobago, and as a dear friend of the community of La Horquetta/Talparo.
In the aftermath of Pilgrim’s passing, tributes and condolences poured in from the media fraternity and others.
He is survived by his wife Carol and children Kwame, Kofi and Anika Pilgrim-Gaspard.