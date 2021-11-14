Funeral today for media veteran Pilgrim

Errol Pilgrim

died of complications: Veteran journalist Errol Pilgrim

The funeral for veteran journalist Errol Pilgrim takes place today at 3.30 p.m., at the Tunapuna Methodist Church, Balthazar Street, Tunapuna.

Pilgrim, 78, died on November 3 of complications following surgery at the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex.

Pilgrim worked at the defunct TTT television station, and he was the first lead political wri­ter of the Express in October 1967, under the tutelage of the late editor Owen Baptiste.

He lived in picturesque Brazil Village, Arima, and always said, “I am very proud to tell people I am from Brazil.”

Pilgrim was well loved and respected by the community, and they often enjoyed tete-a-tetes with him at the local bars. In 2019, he was honoured by co-ordinator of La Ciudad De Brazil Christmas Society Giselle Coker for his contribution to journalism, Trinidad and Tobago, and as a dear friend of the community of La Horquetta/Talparo.

In the aftermath of Pilgrim’s passing, tributes and condolences poured in from the media fraternity and others.

He is survived by his wife Carol and children Kwame, Kofi and Anika Pilgrim-Gaspard.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Most Covid deaths linked to diabetes’

‘Most Covid deaths linked to diabetes’

A disproportionate number of people who die from Covid-19 are diabetic.

This was reiterated by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during a the second Carlton Phillip Diabetes Webinar titled Access to Diabetes Care: Self-Care is Essential hosted by the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago (DATT) on World Diabetes Day yesterday.

+2
SOE PUZZLE

SOE PUZZLE

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is anticipating an increase in crime when the state of emergency (SoE) is lifted on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced at the Covid-19 news conference last Saturday that Parliament will meet on Wednesday to bring an end to the SoE, as it had achieved its objective.

FPA: Time for change

THE Family Planning Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FPATT) says it wants to reopen the conversation on sexual education in schools as there is a need for a more comprehensive health and family life education (HFLE) programme.

Walking the plank

Walking the plank

FOR one month, residents of Anne Avenue in Diego Martin, say they have been inconvenienced by prolonged construction along its box drains.

According to a resident (who asked not to be named), some have been completely cut off from their homes. And the project introduced to mitigate extreme flooding in the area has instead caused distress to those who are anxiously awaiting completion, she said.

Funeral today for media veteran Pilgrim

Funeral today for media veteran Pilgrim

The funeral for veteran journalist Errol Pilgrim takes place today at 3.30 p.m., at the Tunapuna Methodist Church, Balthazar Street, Tunapuna.

Pilgrim, 78, died on November 3 of complications following surgery at the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex.

‘Private doctors using ivermectin, antibiotics to treat virus’

‘Private doctors using ivermectin, antibiotics to treat virus’

SOME private medical practitioners are treating patients who have contracted Covid-19 with antibiotics and other medications that do not combat the virus, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday.

People using these drugs at home usually fall critically ill, and then need intensive care treatment at public institutions, he said.

Recommended for you