THE funeral for security guard Jeffery Peters will take place at 2 p.m. today at the Seventh Day Adventist Church along Industrial Lane in Mt D’Or.
Peters, 51, was fatally shot on Monday outside Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine, in an incident that also claimed the life of Jerry Winston Stuart, 49.
Security guard Peola Baptiste was the sole survivor of the deadly heist.
Baptiste, a mother of six and grandmother of four, of Hillview, Claxton Bay, was shot in the head, chest, abdomen and in both arms when the Mitsubishi L200 pick-up in which she sat with her colleagues from Allied Security Ltd—Jeffery Andy Peters, 51, and Jerry Winston Stuart, 49—came under heavy gunfire from five armed bandits.
Stuart, of Longdenville, was in the driver’s seat; Peters, of Sulbert Street, Laventille, was in the front passenger seat; and Baptiste was in the rear seat when the armed thieves ambushed them.
Peters was pronounced dead at the scene, and Stuart was pronounced dead at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Peters had 19 years of service with Allied Services, and Stuart had worked with the company for 15 years. Both men were fathers of two.
Four persons were later killed in a confrontation with police along Windsor Street in La Romaine.
The dead robbery suspects have been identified as Kyle Ramdhan, Keyon Ramdhan and Greg Dodough, all of Delhi Road, Fyzabad; and Deaundre Montrose.
They were said to be in their 20s and known to the police for robbery and firearm offences.
Four other persons remain in custody in connection with this incident.