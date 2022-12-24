Fyzal was a Christmas person

The Kurban household during Christmas time is usually full of family, joy, laughter and celebration—but this Christmas is a difficult one.
It is the first Christmas since the patriarch of the family, Fyzal Kurban, lost his life in what has now become known as the Paria diving tragedy.
Kurban, 57, was one of four LMCS divers who died after being pulled into an undersea pipeline while undertaking maintenance work for Paria Fuel Trading Company on February 25.
According to his widow, Celisha Kurban, he was a big Christmas person who went all out for the holidays, and the Christmas season is not the same without him.
Speaking to the Sunday Express on Friday, she said the family will not be spending Christmas at home this year. Instead, they plan to go to church and spend the rest of the day at her sister’s house.
“We all know it would be very emotional for us to be here, so we just want to leave home,” she stated.
She said their home would have been decorated and full of loved ones, cooking, liming and having a good time.
“He was a Christmas person. He would help decorate the house, help with the cooking and the baking, the cleaning, going to the mall to shop,” she recalled.
“If he was here, my house would be full. We always making a cook, having get-togethers.”
Additionally, she said this time of year was when the family would take trips to spend quality time together.
“We always go down the islands after Christmas or to Tobago, Barbados, St Lucia. We always took vacations around this time. He would take at least two weeks off just for us. It is really tough on all of us, every time we talk about it as a family, we always break down in tears,” she said.
She said the family is taking it one day at a time and putting their faith in God, but Kurban’s presence is missed, especially around this time.
On the ongoing Paria commission of enquiry, Kurban said it has brought her no comfort or closure so far.
The CoE, chaired by Jerome Lynch, KC, has been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy which claimed the lives of Kurban as well as Kazim Ali Jnr, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar. Another diver, Christopher Boodram, survived the ordeal.
The CoE has held several evidential hearings thus far, with hearings to resume next month.
“Everything that is taking place there, we had known about,” Kurban said. “It is just that the public is now getting to know.”
She said she hoped for accountability at the end of the process.
“I hope that the relevant people who were responsible for the situation, that they all get charged, and for all who were responsible to take responsibility.
“We know what they did was wrong and it has affected so many families. I do not want this to happen again to another family.”
She also offered advice to other families who are struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one during the holidays.
“Just put your trust in God and God will lead the way. That is what I do,” she said.