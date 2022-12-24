Fyzal was a Christmas person

The Kurban household during Christmas time is usually full of family, joy, laughter and celebration—but this Christmas is a difficult one.

It is the first Christmas since the patriarch of the family, Fyzal Kurban, lost his life in what has now become known as the Paria diving tragedy.

Kurban, 57, was one of four LMCS divers who died after being pulled into an undersea pipeline while undertaking maintenance work for Paria Fuel Trading Company on February 25.