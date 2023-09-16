Nyan Gadsby-Dolly_________use

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadbsy-Dolly

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly maintained yesterday that teachers and principals are accustomed to dealing with high temperatures in schools and they do what they can to manage it.

She made the comment during a media conference at the Ministry of Education’s head office in Port of Spain yesterday morning, shortly before the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service issued a hot spell warning for T&T.

Responding to a question on how the Ministry was addressing the high temperatures in classrooms, Gadsby-Dolly said, “I had some questions coming to me on that basis and it made me wonder if persons are underestimating the operational supervision of the principals and the teachers at schools, who have been dealing with high temperatures in school since I certainly was a child.

“And they would carry us out in the yard if it was amenable. They would request of parents to put up and buy fans. In some cases, the school would put up and get fans in certain areas and air-condition in certain areas. This had happened all through the time. We’ve been a tropical country and it has been hot and I think all of us may have experienced this kind of temperature, not just in the classroom, but in the churches and so on.”

Gadsby-Dolly said the situation was not new but principals and teachers, along with parents, have been managing it.

“In the early days we’ve never seen a school with air condition, now there are many schools that have air-condition and the Ministry has stepped in to do that. So it’s a continuous process and as we build new schools, as we furnish schools, these things are taken into consideration and teachers and principals at the level of the school do what they can to manage the heat,” she said.

“These things are very well managed by the teachers and the principals at schools and where the Ministry’s input is required, as we can see, it has always been available,” she added.

In a media release later yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Education said it took note of the hot spell warning issued by Met Service.

“Parents, teachers, and administrators are advised to take precautionary measures beyond those already being implemented, if required, to safeguard staff and students against the effects of these high temperatures,” the Ministry advised.

It said these measures may include but were not restricted to:

• Ensuring students remain hydrated (students should be advised to drink cool water, not sweetened or carbonated beverages)

• Utilising any available outdoor shaded spaces for class time where possible. (adjustments to normal school operations may be required during this period).

• Monitoring students’ exposure to direct sunlight.

• Vigilance in monitoring students and staff for signs of heat-related illness.

