Gadsby-Dolly resigns as PNM vice-chairman

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gads­by-­Dolly has resigned her position as vice-chairman of the People’s National Movement (PNM).

In an electronic release on the Parliament letterhead identifying her position as Member of Parliament for St Ann’s East, Gadsby Dolly said yesterday, “It is with a deep sense of humility and honour that I thank my PNM family for their support in electing me to the position of Vice Chairman on December 4, 2022.

“In his wisdom the Political Lead­er has appointed me to step into a different role on this team— that of Deputy Political Leader. This is a privilege, and a golden opportunity to continue serving this great party in a new capacity.”

She added, “As I transition from Vice Chairman to Deputy Political Leader, I again thank the PNM members for their support, the Political Leader for the confidence he has reposed in me, and I look forward to working with the leadership team in service to the PNM, and to the country”.

Under the PNM’s constitution, the general council has the power to ap­point a replacement for the position of vice-chairman. Appointing a vice-chairman would mean that this person would be virtually serving for the entire four-year term.

In his capacity as political leader of the PNM, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last weekend eleva­ted Gadsby-Dolly to the position of deputy political leader.

The announcement of four deputy political leaders was made by Rowley at the party’s general council meeting on Saturday.

Along with Gadsby-Dolly, Rowley reappointed Rohan Sinanan (who has been a deputy political leader since 2010) and appointed Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who previously held the position of chairman (and was replaced by Stuart Young last December).

PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis is also a deputy political leader.

He is the only deputy not selected by the political leader as whoever is elected to lead the Tobago arm of the party automatically becomes a deputy leader.

Rowley also dropped Fitzgerald Hinds, who had been named a deputy political leader in November 2019 (when he replaced Marlene McDonald), as well as long-standing deputy political leader Joan Yuille-Williams, who had been a deputy political leader since under Patrick Manning and who had retired from active politics for some time.

Both Hinds and Yuille-Williams however have been named as advi­sers to the political leader, a newly established position, which are not executive posts.

