Gadsby-Dolly: Understand the consequences of missing classes

Parents who choose not to send their children out to physical school as rostered must understand the consequences of their actions, says Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.
“It’s a decision a parent has to make. I have a Form Three child who is going back out and their school is doing synchronous (teaching) while the child is at home and when the child is rostered for physical school, they go to school.
“If a child is not going to school when they are rostered, then a parent has to understand the ramifications of that. And that’s what it is,” she stressed yesterday.
“If a teacher is at school physically, the ministry has not mandated that they teach a child synchronously at home,” she added.
The minister was speaking on the CCN TV6 Morning Edition programme yesterday.
She noted that the ministry understood that some parents were fearful of sending their children out to school due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and may be monitoring the situation for another week to determine if they would change their minds.
She suggested that home-schooling was an option parents can even explore.
“Home-schooling is legal in Trinidad and Tobago and therefore they can make that decision but they would have to, of course, ensure that the child is adequately cared for in terms of their educational activity,” she noted.
Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry was heartened that about 64 per cent of secondary school pupils and around 78 per cent of Standard Five pupils returned to the physical classroom this week.
“There are children who are in quarantine because the fact is we are in a pandemic and this is the reality of the situation we’re facing. But it’s a very reasonable turnout and we’re very heartened by that. We continue to do our part to ensure the confidence of the parents can be met in the schools,” she stated.
‘Proper management of schools’
She added: “A big part of it is allowing the parents to see that there’s a level of proper management of our schools, of any Covid situations that arise at the schools, and that will build the level of confidence that parents have in the schools.
“There are clear guidelines given at the level of the ministry. It’s available on our website, so parents can see what should be happening at the school.
“It is not left to chance, it’s not business as usual. We’ve adjusted things. Seating is adjusted.
“The way schools operate is adjusted. There is no whole-school assembly.
“Teachers are even, in many cases, looking out for their students in the corridors, making sure that things are safe.
“And I think that above all will build the confidence of some parents who may have some trepidation still to send their children out to school.”
On how the ministry intended to reach pupils who are absent from school for an extended period of time, Gadsby-Dolly noted that a certain process is followed.
“The first line of intervention if a child is absent persistently is the school will reach out, principals and teachers will reach out to their parents.
“And then if that’s not working, we will go to the school social workers, the guidance counsellors, and they will reach out.
“In cases where we can’t reach parents at all, sometimes we have wrong numbers and so on, we involve the community police in trying to get to the parent and see exactly how we can adjust a situation,” she stated.