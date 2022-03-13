Gang members helping illegal Venezuelans

Gang members affiliated with the Tren de Aragua gang from Venezuela are among those accompanying Venezuelans who enter this country illegally, according to researcher Dr C Justine Pierre.
The Tren de Aragua is Venezuela’s most powerful, homegrown criminal gang, with cells throughout the Caribbean. It is considered to be highly organised and financially potent.
The gang’s headquarters are in the Tocorón prison in Aragua State, with the majority of their finances gained from extortion, kidnappings, homicide, vehicle theft, drug trafficking, arms trafficking, human trafficking and contraband.
Transparency Venezuela 2020 Report “Organised Crime and Corruption in Venezuela” noted that this gang “expanded rapidly in 2020 and 2021, setting up a major presence along the border trails separating Colombia and Venezuela, as well as along the border with Brazil. It has also been involved in smuggling Venezuelan migrants in other parts of the region, including Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Bolivia”.
Intelligence sources say Tren de Aragua currently has a partnership with a well-known incarcerated person from East Trinidad.
This person is currently in jail, jointly charged with others with murder, conspiracy to murder and other gang-related charges.
Speaking with the Sunday Express on March 7, researcher Pierre said: “With regard to T&T, our research indicates that gang members affiliated with Venezuelan gangs such as Tren de Aragua are also accompanying undocumented migrants entering the country and are teaming up with local gangs, which should be a national security concern. Gang members use the opportunity to expand their networks into Brazil, Columbia, Peru, and Bolivia, and extend their reach to Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of the Caribbean.”
Women, children used as shields
Additionally, Pierre said women and children are used as “shields” when illegally entering T&T. “The gangs are testing security measures, so they send the women and children first or, in some cases, they are part of the trip with them...the Tren de Aragua is very powerful in Venezuela. They have a lot of resources financially and otherwise and they are working alongside criminals in T&T,” he said.
He said the Government should investigate this as an urgent priority.
Pierre, who is associated with the Canadian firm Dunn, Pierre, Barnett and Company, was retained by Caricom in 2020 to conduct a comprehensive study aimed at informing “the methods that will be used to design interventions that are evidence-based and consistent with best practices in anti-trafficking, including, but not limited to, prevention, protection and prosecution”.
Included in this study were Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. The study began on July 19, 2019, and ended in April 2020.
During this period, the firm interviewed several persons, including illegal migrants, and also collected evidence of trafficking based in the above-named countries.
The study conducted by Pierre revealed a child trafficking and illegal adoption ring involving Venezuelan children, with T&T being at the epicentre. During that study, Pierre raised a series of questions relating to illegal Venezuelans entering T&T borders with ease, and knowing exactly where to go and who to contact upon their arrival.
Pierre was again retained last year by Caricom.
During the recent study, Pierre and his team interviewed several Venezuelan gang members.
Contacted on March 9, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said the Special Investigations Unit of the TTPS was working assiduously on the matter. “We are aware that elements of gangs from Venezuela are operating in T&T and we have been working. Several of our exercises have netted some of these gang members and our investigations are continuing. I cannot comment further,” he said.
Last year, officers charged Venezuelan nationals Yilfrenth Alison Ramirez Diaz and Pedro David Hernandez Patete under the Anti-Gang Act.
They were charged with being a gang leader, receiving and transporting a Venezuelan female for the purpose of exploitation; and with the exploitation of the prostitution of said female, procuration for prostitution, harbouring a Venezuelan female for the purpose of sexual exploitation, receiving a financial benefit knowing that it resulted from trafficking in persons. Both were charged on September 29 at the Maximum Security Prison, Golden Grove, Arouca, by ag Sgt Ramsarran, of the Counter-Trafficking Unit.
Destabilisation alert
Pierre said the influx of illegals entering this country is cause for concern since the country can become destabilised. “The question about the national security and the influx of undocumented Venezuelans into T&T should be of great national concern because it destabilises the country. Over the last five years, through interviews with boat captains and the review of boat manifestos, we believe that there are approximately 165,000 undocumented migrants presently living in T&T, with about 33 per cent of them coming from Venezuela. Records have shown that approximately 44,137 Venezuelans have entered Trinidad and Tobago between 2014 and 2019, and this number has increased over the last few years,” he said.
He noted in Venezuela the zeal to enter T&T is high, and this is due in part to non-profit organisations Living Water and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).
“In Venezuela, people are made aware that if or when they land in Trinidad and Tobago, these two organisations are always there to assist them. Therefore, in Venezuela, these two organisations are well known to many, including gang members and ordinary migrants,” Pierre said. However, Pierre said in his opinion both Living Water and the UNHCR need to continue assisting, “because the perceptions of migrants in Trinidad and Tobago are about the lowest in the Caribbean region”.
He said based on an interview conducted in Trinidad and Tobago (2019), many of the persons interviewed believe “it is the fault of the Venezuelans that are in the country, and they should take what they get”, and “if they do not like it, they should go back home”. “Regarding Trinidad and Tobago, over 56 per cent of those surveyed indicated that too many migrants are coming into their country,” he said.
Fishy local fisherfolk
The Transparency Venezuela 2020 Report “Organised Crime and Corruption in Venezuela” gives in depth information into Venezuelan gangs operating in T&T and the illegal methods used to arrive here.
The report lists local boat owners and fishermen being paid at least US$300 per head to leave Venezuela and enter T&T illegally, thereby increasing the number of illegals here.
“Unofficial figures put the number of Venezuelans in this Caribbean country between 40,000 and 50,000, both illegally and legally. Interviewees said that people have to pay about US$300 to be taken to Trinidad and Tobago on a boat.
“The 100-kilometre trip between Guiria and the Caribbean island usually takes about three to four hours. Often these cargo or fishing boats are overloaded with migrants and smuggled goods, which increases the risk of shipwreck, especially when sailing through a sector known as ‘Boca de Dragón’ in the Gulf of Paria, with strong currents and waves.
“A large number of the boats that set sail from Güiria reportedly transport women who, of their own free will or under false pretences, go to Trinidad and Tobago to be sexually exploited. Venezuelan and Trinidadian mafias are said to be involved in these trafficking activities, including corrupted officials, who turn a blind eye to the illegal departure of these vessels,” the report stated.
Organised crime groups
Transparency Venezuela also spoke on the lucrative drug trade involving Tren de Aragua and its ease of access to parts of T&T, consisting of daily drug runs, with the state of Sucre being one of the main points of transfer of illegal migrants to T&T, on boats leaving from Güiria, capital of the Valdez municipality.
“Small boats also depart every day from Venezuelan shores to Caribbean islands. One of the busiest routes used by these boats is from the coast of Sucre to Trinidad and Tobago, which has helped consolidate criminal gangs that control the drug business in this region.
“Given the size of the drug cargoes leaving Venezuela, these are only possible with the obvious complicity of organised crime groups,” the report stated.
Notwithstanding this, the report references various sources as confirming that in the Venezuelan state of Sucre, in towns like San Juan de las Galdonas, San Juan de Unare, Río Caribe and Güiria, among others, “there are “Tren de Aragua” cells that control drug trafficking and smuggling by sea to Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean islands”.
It added that “the proximity of the coast of Sucre to T&T “encourages various illegal activities between the two points, most notably drug trafficking”.