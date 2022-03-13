Gang members helping illegal Venezuelans

As of yesterday afternoon, there were 3,681 Covid-19-related deaths in Trinidad and Tobago.

The first, recorded on March 12, 2020, was 77-year-old Trini/New Yorker Hansel Leon, who had ­returned to the island the month before.

Leon manifested symptoms of coughing, fever, shortness of breath and loss of appetite after the 14-day incubation period. He died at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.