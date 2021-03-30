A variety of snacks—corn curls, soft drinks, peanut butter, biscuits—have been used as inducements to lure inmates to join gangs within the nation’s prisons.
This was one of the revelations at Monday’s meeting of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security, which was enquiring into the prevalence of organised gangs in the prison system and spoke with Vision on Mission, which is involved in rehabilitation of ex-prisoners, and i95’s Eye on Dependency.
Asked by JSC member and Independent Senator Paul Richards what were some of the reasons for the re-entry into gangs by inmates when they are released from prison, chairman of the board of Vision on Mission, Gerard Wilson, said not enough attention has been paid to the remand prison.
Wilson, a former prisons commissioner, said most of the times the gang leader did not get involved in the actual gang, it was the foot soldiers.
He said when these foot soldiers come into the prison they become associated with fellow gang members in order to get protection. But they got other things as well, he noted.
“The Commissioner (of Prisons) spoke about getting snacks. When we think about snacks we think about corn curls and soft drinks, but it is not only that, sometimes you get peanut butter, milk, biscuits that sustain them during the period that they are not being fed.
“Sometimes they are attracted by that, sometimes they are attracted by cigarettes, what have you. So it is easy to manipulate them to come over and join a so-called gang when they come into the system, to feel better about themselves and safer,” said Wilson.
He said the foot soldier is also “enticed’ into joining the gang by the fact that the gang leaders drive nice cars and have a measure of affluence.
Humpty Dumpty situation
Vision on Mission’s chief executive officer Giselle Chance likened the difficulty of getting someone out of the gang culture to a Humpty Dumpty situation.
“How easy is it to put an egg back together once it’s been broken?” she asked rhetorically.
“For many of them, once they have already entered into that lifestyle, it is extremely rare that some of the them would deliberately seek out the assistance of organisations like Vision on Mission unless their lives are in danger...and we have clients like that currently, a very small percentage, about three to five per cent of our client population at our residential facility would have been involved in gang-related criminal activities,” said Chance.
“And it is a very difficult pathway of growth and re-integration for them. One of the major challenges is the ease at which they would have been able to make money prior.
“That criminal economic activity produced by the gang and the ease of doing business... It is lucrative, the connections are well formed, they are fully integrated (in the gang culture) and trying to show them an alternative pathway where it takes discipline, a reformation of the character, inculcating new morality and new perspectives, these things take time.
“And while the grass growing the horse starving,” she added.
Asked by Richards about the lack of opportunities, Chance conceded that the lack of “substantive employment” was the number one risk factor for recidivism with respect to this criminal sub-population.
She also noted “there is a disparity in the lifestyle and the access to certain services and amenities that they have while they live within the gang culture” and what would obtain if they don’t live within that culture.
Anti-gang legislation could help
In response to a question from member and Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, all participants agreed that the Anti-Gang Bill would have been a useful tool in protecting vulnerable youth from gang engagement.
“The question is whether you think anti-gang law has any value or role in the context of diverting vulnerable youth away from that lifestyle,” asked Scotland.
“Like yesterday, Mr Chairman,” stated Eye on Dependency director Garth St Clair.
“I support it,” Wilson said.
In response to a question from JSC member and Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial on the nexus between learning disabilities and gang membership and the life of crime, Chance said her organisation had found many clients transferred from YTC (Youth Training Centre) for probation had “cognitive impairment”, developmental challenges such as autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia and other issues.
She said that was a “dominant finding”.
She said it was exacerbated sometimes by substance abuse. There were also instances of “undiagnosed” mental issues which were exacerbated by drug use.
In response to a question from Richards, St Clair said drug use (including drug addiction) with respect to substances like marijuana, cocaine and alcohol and drug trafficking was very prevalent in the incarcerated population.
He said it was easier to send men and women from disadvantaged communities as (drug) mules to the United Kingdom because there was no visa requirement, while sending someone to the US and Canada meant that the person had to have the ability to get a visa.
Eye on Dependency secretary Natasha Nunez said the trafficking of drugs was one of the ways gangs made money.
“It stands to reason that the so-called gang activity that takes place inside of the prison and the trafficking of contraband, including drugs, inside of the prison would be facilitated by prison officers and run by members of a particular gang within the prisons. That is how they would be able to establish themselves and recruit people into their fold,” Nunez stated.