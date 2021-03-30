Covid-19 vaccines have finally arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says a rollout of up to 1,000 shots a day is expected in April.

A total of 33,600 Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines arrived at the South Terminal of Piarco International Airport at 6.10 p.m. yesterday.

Each person requires two shots, so this batch of vaccines will see 16,800 people vaccinated.