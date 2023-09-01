Ganja, over $1m found in apartment

A Debe market vendor and his wife were arrested after a police raid on their home on Wednesday found cannabis and over $1 million hidden in garbage bags on the premises.
Police say that around 12.15 a.m. on Wednesday, an exercise was co-ordinated by senior officers of the South-Western Division Gang Unit, the South-Western Division Task Force and Siparia CID at the home of the 34-year-old and his 40-year-old partner, based on information received from a confidential source.
An officer of the Gang Unit of the South-Western Division executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at the home, after which a search of the single-bedroom apartment was conducted.
During the search, two cylindrical, transparent jars containing a plant material resembling cannabis, a black plastic bag containing an object resembling compressed cannabis and an additional 361 grammes of cannabis were found.
Police said two medium-sized garbage bags with large amounts of currency, mostly $100 bills, were found under a bed.
The vendor and his partner could not account for the money, which was then seized pending further enquiries to be conducted by the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB).
Both the vendor and his partner were arrested and taken to the Fyzabad Police Station, where an officer of the FIB arrived and all the money was counted, totalling $1,055,100.
PC Sahadeo is continuing enquiries on the offence of possession of cannabis, and officers of the FIB are probing the cash seizure.