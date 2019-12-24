EVEN though the law now allows for possession of marijuana, it only makes provision for smoking the drug at a residence.
This did not stop three men who were arrested in the car park of Trincity Mall yesterday morning for smoking the drug.
The men were held around midday by officers of the Arouca CID.
PC Kerr and PC Charles were on patrol in the car park when they detected the scent of marijuana.
The officers checked the area and observed smoke emanating from a red Honda sedan parked on the compound.
The officers approached the vehicle and saw three men in the car.
As the officers approached, one of the men pulled out a cigarette of “unusual length” and lit it.
The officers announced their presence and stopped the men.
They were found with marijuana in their possession.
One of the cigarettes was still burning.
As a result, all three men-said to be between the ages of 24 and 30-were detained.
Two of the men are Guyanese nationals, the Express was told.
They were taken to the Arouca Police Station, where they were questioned and charged.
If they are unable to secure station bail, they will spend the Christmas holiday in prison.
Do it at home
On Monday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi emphasised that the Dangerous Drugs Amendment Act 2019 allows people to have and use under 30 grammes of marijuana without facing penalties while at home.
It states that people cannot use the drug in public areas.
Al-Rawi, in an interview on Monday, said anyone who smoked marijuana in a public place would be subject to the application of the law.
“Can you smoke in public? No. You can be at home. You cannot be in a public place,” Al-Rawi said.
According to the amendments, people are prohibited from using or smoking cannabis in a public place.
That will land you a fine of up to $50,000.
People are also prohibited from having cannabis while on a school bus, near a school or where children attend or participate in sports.
This can lead to a fine on summary conviction of up to $250,000.
What the law says
You are allowed to:
—Have up to 30 grammes of marijuana and five grammes of resin in your possession at anytime, either in public or private.
—Smoke only in private.
—Grow up to four plants per adult in each household.
—Harvest only up to 30 grammes. If more than 30 grammes is harvested, the excess must be destroyed. You will not face any penalty if there are more than 30 grammes on the plant itself. If you possess more than 30 grammes but less than 60 grammes, you can be issued a ticket. If you cannot pay the ticket, community service my be imposed by the court.
—Go to court and challenge a ticket if you believe you were in possession of 30 grammes or less when the ticket
was issued.
—Apply to be discharged if you are currently before the court having been previously charged with possession of less than 60 grammes of marijuana or ten grammes of resin.
Do not:
—Smoke in public places.
—Smoke around minors.
—Let minors possess or smoke marijuana.
—Have marijuana in your possession and be within 500 metres from a school, or you could be charged for possession of the drug for the purpose of trafficking.
—Drive under the influence of marijuana.