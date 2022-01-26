Garcia: Central Block will be completed

The Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital (POSGH) will be completed even though its main contractor, Shanghai Construction Group, has terminated its contract.
The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) yesterday held a news conference at its Port of Spain office to discuss the status of the project following Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s statement in Parliament last Tuesday that Shanghai intended to terminate its contract with UDeCOTT.
Rowley was referring to a letter dated November 5, 2021 and addressed to UDeCOTT chief executive, Tamica Charles-Phillips, where the Chinese contractor listed a number of issues.
“Based on our long-term relationship, it is really painful for us to reach this decision to terminate the contract. However, we are willing for further negotiation and work with UDeCOTT together to find out the final solution for this very important national project,” Shanghai’s letter signed by managing director Michael Zhang stated.
But UDeCOTT chairman Noel Garcia said at the news conference, “The issue that the project has collapsed, nothing could be further from the truth. Certain elements of the work are ongoing as we speak.
“We’re here this afternoon to set the record straight as it pertains to the Central Block... On November 5, Shanghai Construction issued a notice of intention to terminate the contract and this came about after a series of meetings and discussions in an attempt to resolve a number of issues.
“Some of these issues were as it pertains to the supply and installation of medical equipment; the issue of rising freight charges; the issues of claims, among others.
“When we got this letter on the 5th, UDeCOTT responded on November 12 and there were a series of ongoing exchanges of correspondence. The fact of the matter is, in spite of these letters, UDeCOTT and SCG have continued to discuss the way forward to resolve the outstanding issues that surrounds the project.”
Blame Covid
So what were the reasons for the termination of the contract?
Garcia said the Covid-19 pandemic is mainly to blame.
He said because of the pandemic, freight charges have skyrocketed and there were also increases in commodity prices such as steel, cement and other building materials.
The Prime Minister also noted the effect of the pandemic on the hospital project.
In Parliament on January 18, he said, “As a result of issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, not the least of which is the global supply chain issue, and the local health responses which resulted in successive shutdowns of construction, the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago and the contractor were currently dealing with a number of issues and differences which have arisen on this project.”
The Opposition UNC raised a question about the project on Monday evening.
Responding to allegations made by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal during the UNC’s virtual meeting, Garcia said: “The other issue is the issue of UDeCOTT or the Government attempting to force a sub-contractor on the main contractor and as a result of that, the main contractor terminated the contract, that is the furthest thing from the truth.”
“In fact, in another place yesterday, a Member of Parliament waved this letter and alleged in this letter the contractor complained about a subcontractor... you would see with your own eyes that no such matter was raised in any correspondence and UDeCOTT categorically and emphatically deny that allegation.
“We see that allegation as mischief intended to sow discord and to bring the company into public odium and we ourselves are now contemplating what action we should take about this mischief.”
Garcia told the Express that Moonilal alleged the letter from Shanghai also stated the main contractor had issues with the quality of work, and that too was a lie.
Shanghai Construction’’s letter said, “The role of the FIDIC (International Federation of Consulting Engineers) Engineer on this project seem to be compromised. We fail to see fairness and reasonableness pervading decisions and such action militates against the successful completion of this very important national project.
“Due to the border closure, we had to terminate the contracts awarded to Chinese subcontractors and re-awarded the subcontracts to the local companies with higher cost and extra time. Up to now, we did not even receive the full amount of payment since the second milestone—physical completion of piling works which was due on October 16 2020. However, SCG has still kept performing the contract.”
It added: “Despite that ocean freight increased cost was not reimbursed, we have shipped 98 containers with additional cost of half-million US dollars. There are still 80 containers required for the structural steel only, and this project still has around 600 containers to be shipped.”
UDeCOTT divisional manager, Legal department, Sasha Darbeau, responded that with the contractual agreement between UDeCOTT and Shanghai, the main contractor Shanghai was responsible for the acts or defaults of any subcontractor.
Additionally, the employer (UDeCOTT) shall not be financially or contractually responsible or obligated whatsoever for the performance of any subcontractors.
Block to be completed by 2025
Despite Shanghai Construction terminating the contract, Garcia said it still had certain contractual obligations to complete, including the demolition of the Central Block and the procurement of steel.
He said approximately 35 per cent of the work was completed and $350 million had been disbursed for work done.
As for the steel, he said UDeCOTT received the packing list for the steel on Monday and another shipment was on its way. It is expected to arrive in March.
Additionally, sourcing medical equipment is being actively pursued.
Garcia said the new Central Block should be completed in the next 25 months, which would take it to the second quarter of 2024.
Shanghai was awarded the contract for the project on February 15, 2019 and the sod-turning event was held on November 19, 2019.
The project was expected to have been completed this year.
UDeCOTT senior project manager, Sunil Ramnath, said, “At this point in time, the foundation has been completed. The designs are 95 per cent complete. We have started the erection of the structural steel. It’s going to be a 13-storey tower. We are at level four. Prior to the termination, we have continued the shipment of the structural steel for the remainder of the structure and we have now been making arrangements and looking at the way forward for the balance of the work.”
Asked if UDeCOTT was now going to put out a tender for what Shanghai has not completed, Garcia said, “That procurement strategy is under active consideration.”