Education Minister Anthony Garcia came face to face with a weeping parent yesterday who asked him what the extensive delay in schooling at Claxton Bay Junior AC Primary School would mean for her child and the other children.
Garcia visited the St Simon and St Jude Anglican Church in Claxton Bay yesterday morning where a meeting was held to address the concerns of parents and staff of Claxton Bay Junior AC Primary School which has been closed since 2019.
The weeping parent, Ladonna Rouse, told Garcia: “I’m asking on behalf of children who will have to go up into Standard Three.... What is going to happen to them now, seeing that they missed out so much work? Especially for a child like my son who has struggled with an injury, what’s going to happen; he is going on ten years old? Will he have to stay down again?
“What’s going to happen to the Standard Twos? What is going to happen to children who were going to enter in September? I need to understand because this has been stressful for me. It’s been a year and I’ve been struggling; what’s going to happen?”
In response, Garcia interrupted her questions to say all was being done to ensure pupils would be taken care of.
“All right, you are getting emotional and you arrived late. When the meeting began, our Chief Education Officer explained in depth what would be done, and I gave the assurance we are going to ensure that whatever was missed would be made up by the teachers. I also said that our school supervisors will be visiting the schools very often,” Garcia said.
Not ministry’s fault
Claxton Bay Junior AC Primary School was shut down by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) in September 2019 and is scheduled for demolition due to issues in the building’s structure. As a result, pupils have not been able to attend school for the past three months.
After being promised temporary housing at Marabella South Secondary School from the beginning of the school year, dissatisfied parents staged a protest on Monday morning to highlight their plight when there was no transportation to the promised premises.
Speaking at the meeting yesterday, Garcia indicated the ministry had started working on arrangements with the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) since 2019.
However, on the scheduled date, there were still lags that prevented this from happening, he said, adding after his intervention on Monday, these issues were resolved.
“On Monday, parents staged a protest because they were not satisfied with what was being done by the Ministry of Education with regard to what was being done. I would like to emphasise the point that it was not the fault of the Ministry of Education.
“I want to thank the drivers who have stepped up to the plate. This morning (Tuesday), most of the students from this school have been transported to the Marabella South Secondary,” he said, adding that 100 of the 167 pupils were successfully transported to the new location yesterday morning.
Daily co-operation
When asked about the demolition of the school building and construction of a new facility, Garcia said the ministry could not act without the permission of the Anglican board on any such project.
He pointed out during his address that a member of the board was not present.
“I am disappointed in the absence of a representative of the Anglican board. This school is owned by the Anglican board and we have been making this point over and over. The ministry can do nothing unless it is with the concurrence of the Anglican board,” he said.
Assistant secretary of the Anglican board Ann Thornhill, who arrived at the meeting minutes after Garcia’s departure, told reporters the board was not aware of any such meeting or that the minister was going to be present.
She said while the board remained pleased with the resolution of the issues at hand, she was unsure of Minister Garcia’s statements as the ministry had arrived at an agreement for the construction of a new school scheduled for 2020.
“It is not that the Anglican board had not engaged. We were given the assurance that a prefab building will be constructed on the site of the school, in terms of this construction of the new school that falls under the ministry, and we are in co-operation with them every day.
“We have co-operated as much as we could. We walked throughout this process; we were at every meeting and principal, parents and staff can attest to it,” she said.