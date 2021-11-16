GARY AIMS AT JONES

JUST hours after members of the new Police Service Commission (PolSC) were sworn in by President Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday, attorneys representing former police commissioner Gary Griffith wrote to its chairman, retired Appeal Court Justice Judith Jones, raising questions on the merit list for top cop.
Attorney Larry Lalla issued the letter yesterday afternoon asking for an “urgent update” as to the status of the merit list submitted to the President in August by the commission’s last chairman, Bliss Seepersad, but withdrawn the same day.
That merit list contained the names of candidates, including Griffith’s, who were recommended by the past commission to fill the post of Police Commissioner.
In addition to requesting the update, Lalla stated his client also had “serious concerns” over the constitutionality and withdrawal of the list by Seepersad on August 11.
He said to date Griffith has not been told why the PolSC withdrew the completed merit list or what is its present status.
Griffith, as a person of good faith and at personal sacrifice, took part in the PolSC’s exercise for preparation of the August 2021 merit list and had a legitimate expectation and interest in the submission of the said list to the President for further steps to be taken to select the country’s next top cop, Lalla wrote.
“Further, of equal importance, but going beyond the question of Mr Griffith’s legitimate expectation, is the constitutional validity of the PolSC’s act of ‘withdrawing’ the August 2021 merit list after the list had been submitted to Her Excellency the President.
“At all times, as a candidate in the selection process, my client expected and had a right to expect, that proper procedure and all relevant constitutional provisions would be adhered to by the PolSC in the process of selecting the country’s new Commissioner of Police,” Lalla added.
He said he and his client were of the view that the act of withdrawal was unconstitutional and unlawful given there was no explanation as to why the submitted merit list was eventually withdrawn.
Disclosure requested
Lalla called upon the new PolSC chairman to disclose the following:
• The status of the August 2021 merit list;
• The reason and justification for its withdrawal after being submitted to the President and;
• When is the August 2021 merit list expected to be re-submitted to the President in accordance with Section 123(3) of the Constitution.
“Chairman, I am sure that you and your follow commissioners have taken note of the fact that the unrefuted information in the public domain is that the last chairman’s ‘withdrawal’ of the merit list on August 11, 2021 took place after she was met at the Office of the President by a public official who had an interest in preventing the merit list from going forward to the Parliament and who influenced the ‘withdrawal’.
“And further that such ‘withdrawal’ by the last chairman appears to have been a unilateral act not previously approved by her fellow commissioners. If this is correct, our concern for you and your fellow commissioners is that you do not allow yourselves to be seen as facilitating the intention of that public official by refusing our very reasonable requests set out above or by engaging in a finessed avoidance of the issues we have raised,” Lalla wrote.