Gary applies for top cop…again

Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith has once again applied for the role of top cop of this country.
Speaking with reporters yesterday after the launch of the Coalition of Concerned Patriots of Trinidad and Tobago at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain, Griffith, who is the interim political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), said he sent in his application for the position around 2 p.m. on Thursday, just two hours before the deadline.
He said he felt compelled to, at the very least, make the application, as 92 per cent of “the rank and file of the NTA” wanted him to reapply as CoP.
“The voice of the people is the voice of God. It would be improper for me to be a servant of this country and to disregard the requests by others.
“If it is it does not work, there would be other avenues for me to serve my country. But if God has given me a gift, I think it would be improper for me not to utilise the gift to help my country,” Griffith said.
He noted that he had applied for the position three times in the past, topped the exams for the post each time, and intended to do so again.
Additionally, he said despite the controversy surrounding the last attempt to select a police commissioner, he remained confident in the Police Service Commission to do its part.
He said many criminal elements did not want his return to the office, including persons in the business community and even the Police Service itself.
“There are criminal elements in this country, even in the Police Service as small as may be, not just with pants hanging but in suits, and these individuals were very concerned about what I was doing as commissioner of police. I reapplied simply because I see the need to serve my country and I have a job to complete,” Griffith said.
Griffith served as substantive commissioner of police from August 2018 to August 2021.
Following this, Griffith acted in the position until a botched attempt at suspension by the Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission.
In October, Justice Nadia Kangaloo ruled that Griffith was unlawfully appointed to the position of acting commissioner of police at the end of his contract in August and, as a result, the position was voided, as it was not in accordance with provisions as outlined in the Constitution.
McDonald Jacob has been the head of the Police Service since, having received the instrument of appointment of the acting commissioner of police in December 2021.