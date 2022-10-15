GARY BACK ON SHORT LIST

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith is officially back in the race for top cop.
The Police Service Commission (PolSC), headed by Justice Judith Jones, has completed its shortlist in its hunt for Trinidad and Tobago’s new police commissioner.
The Express learnt that Griffith, deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Erla Christopher, Lt Col Sheldon Ramnanan, a former chief legal officer of the Defence Force, and ACP Andre Norton are among 16 on the shortlist.
Griffith said yesterday he hopes this time around external elements, inclusive of politicians, “drink their water and mind their business”.
“I think at this time, it may be inappropriate for me to comment. Whatever correspondence submitted to me by the Police Service Commission I would deem as confidential unless, until it is leaked, which has been the case during the tenure of the last PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad,” said Griffith.
He continued, “What I can say is that whoever is shortlisted and whatever the result, it is hoped that external elements, inclusive of politicians, would drink their water and mind their business and not interfere in the process, as we saw during the last merit list fiasco.”
He said because of such “interference” in the last year, from August 2021 to August 2022, Trinidad and Tobago has seen the highest spike in crime, the highest number of murders and the greatest fear of citizens being victims of crime in the country’s history.
“Let the independent body do their work and select who they deem as being the best person to lead the TTPS and serve the country to turn this around,” said Griffith.
Ramnanan: I’m the best man for the job
Ramnanan, who is also an attorney, said yesterday he is not fazed by the controversy that hampered the process previously, and he believes he is the best man for the job who can curb criminality.
“I trust the process and I think I have the competency, the skills, qualifications and experience to fulfil the job moving forward, so I have no fear,” he said in an interview with the Express. He said the office of the Commissioner of Police is a position at the strategic level.
Pointing out he has served the Defence Force for 15 years, Ramnanan said: “I have never been involved in any controversy. What would have happened in the past in relation to the Police Service does not in any way deter me. I’m in the military and I’m here to serve.”
He said he proudly wore uniform as a Cub, a Scout, and even after he graduated as a lawyer he returned to service in the Defence Force.
Ramnanan said he has an effective crime-fighting plan to implement if he is the chosen one.
Norton told the Express he cannot confirm or deny whether he was shortlisted as he has not seen any correspondence. He, however, said he believes he can be the best police commissioner for Trinidad and Tobago. He said he has a crime plan but it all depends on whether he is shortlisted, as it would be of no value if he isn’t.
The Express tried contacting Christopher, but calls to her phone went unanswered.
Background
Griffith was appointed police commissioner in 2018 and served for three years.
During that recruitment exercise for police commissioner, Griffith emerged as the top candidate following the first phase of the process by accounting firm KPMG.
In 2021 after his tenure came to an end, he served as acting Police Commissioner for a short time, after the Cabinet and Parliament approved a law to allow a former contract officer to act as top cop.
In the same year the recruitment process was marred with controversy after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met with PolSC former chairman Bliss Seepersad at President’s House and provided her with information with respect to alleged corruption in the issuance of firearms under Griffith’s purview.
The Police Commissioner Merit list, which had named Griffith as the choice for top cop, was withdrawn by Seepersad.
Rowley later disclosed that he had lost confidence in Griffith as Police Commissioner. The entire PolSC collapsed as every member resigned.
There have been three separate investigations into the issuance of firearms licences.
In December 2020, the National Security Council commissioned a two-man fact-finding committee into reports of an FUL-for-sale arrangement in the TTPS. That committee, comprising Hayden Pritchard and Arthur Barrington, interviewed stakeholders over a two-month period before presenting a report.
Then-retired Justice Stanley John was commissioned by the PolSC to investigate. John said he found a “well-oiled criminal enterprise” and recommended a police probe into several matters raised during his investigation, “and the errant persons brought to justice and not be allowed to go free”.
Last year National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said an in-depth and comprehensive audit into the operations of the FUL unit would be undertaken following the report from retired Justice Stanley John, who described the issuance of FULs “a thriving well-oiled white-collar criminal enterprise”.
The FUL report was prepared by retired ACP Wellington Virgil, retired ACP Raymond Craig and retired Inspector Lennard Charles, who were appointed by acting Commissioner Jacob.
The prime minister’s stated intention to lay the executive summary of this report in the Parliament was challenged by Griffith’s attorneys, and the office of the Attorney General conceded the report would not be laid in the Parliament at this time until all parties are heard.
Griffith’s attorneys had written to the PolSC, requesting that none of these reports be used in considering him for police commissioner, as he was got given the opportunity to be heard and respond to allegations.
The PolSC had indicated to Griffith’s attorneys in writing that the commission does not intend to depart from applying the rules of justice.