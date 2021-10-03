Gary can’t back down

IT would be a “travesty of justice” if Gary Griffith is permitted to renege on the undertaking given to the court to furnish it with a copy of the settlement agreement between himself and the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
This is the position taken by the legal team led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC in responding to a request by the Griffith legal team for the court to reconsider its order that a copy of the settlement agreement be provided to the Ramlogan-led team.
Griffith’s attorney Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC had previously told the court that he did not have any objection to providing a courtesy copy of the settlement to Ramlogan.
However, the Griffith team later wrote to Justice Nadia Kangaloo on September 29 indicating that Maharaj had reconsidered his position and it was therefore asking the court to reconsider any order it made for service of the proceedings in the matter (Griffith v the Commission), including the order to provide a courtesy copy of the settlement agreement between Griffith and the Commission.
In a letter dated October 2, attorney Vishaal Siewsaran, writing for Ramlogan, firstly recorded the Ramlogan team’s “grave concern” that the letter from Griffith’s legal team was “unilaterally sent to the Court without informing us”.
Siewsaran stated: “The letter (from Griffith’s attorney to the Justice) confirms that the court made an order that Mr Griffith provide a copy of the papers filed in his case against the PolSC and disclose to the court the terms of the confidential settlement agreement. It was obviously improper for correspondence to be sent to the Court asking that it revoke its order without copying us. Such conduct should not be tolerated and must be condemned by the Court.”
The letter noted that the secret settlement between Griffith and the Commission was “arrived at during a time of intense public suspicion and controversy with one Commissioner (Mr Kawalsingh) admitting to copying Mr Griffith on a sensitive e-mail that was meant for the members of the Commission alone...The Court cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that the Griffith case is being secretly settled in conflict with the interpretation claim without any judicial far less public scrutiny.”
AG’s hands-off approach
Siewsaran also questioned the non-interventionist role of the Attorney General, asking why he had not sought to be an interested party in the matter of Griffith v Commission.
“It is curious to note that the Attorney General is not a party to Mr Griffith’s claim and has not sought to intervene. The Attorney General has a duty to protect the Constitution from being violated by the terms of any secret settlement between Mr Griffith and the Commission. It is incredible and shocking that the Attorney General has stood idly by and refrained from intervening in the private settlement of that matter when he is conceding a claim which will nullify Mr Griffith’s acting appointment ab initio.
“This means that the Court is the only hope and it must insist on seeing the terms of that settlement. The court has a duty to ensure that the process is not manipulated and/or abused in a manner which can bring the administration of justice in these proceedings into disrepute,” Siewsaran said.
He noted that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is on public record saying that the Government intends to concede the claim by Ravi Balgobin Maharaj that Griffith’s acting appointment is null and void. “If there is no legal or factual basis for Mr Griffith’s case, it stands to reason that there can be no settlement between Mr Griffith and the Police Service Commission in private or in public,” Siewsaran stated.
“The Court was advised...that Mr Griffith would provide the court with a copy of the confidential settlement agreement...In the circumstances the court should not entertain the legal submissions made on Mr Griffith’s behalf but instead direct that its Order (to furnish the Ramlogan team with copy of the settlement agreement) be complied with forthwith and no later than 4 p.m. on October 2, 2021.”
Reiterating that senior counsel for Gary Griffith had confirmed on the record that he had no objection to the proposed order that Balgobin Maharaj be served with a copy of the proceedings, Siewsaran said none of the legal submissions contained in the letter subsequently sent by Griffith’s attorneys resiling from the original position were made in Court in support of an objection to the disclosure of the proceedings in Griffith’s case.
“Should Mr Griffith wish to challenge the Court’s Order, he must file a procedural appeal. To do so otherwise by secret correspondence in the form of a letter asking that it revoke its decision is highly improper,” Siewsaran stated.