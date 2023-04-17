Gary disagrees with Hinds on crime plan

Former commissioner of police (CoP) Gary Griffith on Saturday said Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds was incorrect when he said that a crime plan is the responsibility of the CoP.
Griffith said a Minister of National Security formulates policies to ensure that the law enforcement agencies can operationalise them.
He said while he was Minister of National Security, the National Operations Centre, the National Security Special Operation Group, the Rapid Response Unit, the National Security Training Academy, the E999 system and the Operation Centre were formed, all of which he said were anti-crime initiatives.
He said it is critical for leaders to understand their role and function and not shirk their responsibility. “That is what has happened now. You are seeing a Prime Minister, who is the chair of the National Security Council, running from the media because he cannot answer the questions because the most fundamental rights of citizens in this great country are being lost, that is of safety and security.”
He added that, “You have a Minister of National Security trying to blame the police and say it is their responsibility. I held both portfolios, he is 100 per cent incorrect. There is a void of leadership and that is my biggest concern.”
It was during a press conference on Thursday that Hinds told members of the media that he, a Government minister, does not generate or create a crime plan.
“That is a matter for the police commissioner. That is a matter for the Defence Force that supports the police in dealing with these issues. I’ve always said I know exactly what my responsibilities as a minister of Government are, and it does not include me creating no crime plan ... My job is to provide them with the policy directions of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, through the Government, and to ensure that they understand these policies particularly clearly.”
NTA walkabout
Griffith, who was promoting his party the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) during a walkabout in Point Fortin on Saturday, said, “We will reignite, we will reboot and everything that you would have seen that lifted the police service, that brought crime down. It became the number four concern after education, health and the economy.
“We intend to find every concern in Trinidad and Tobago and lift the standard to what the country expects and deserves.”
Griffith said his party has been to the “length and breadth” of the country and intends to bring back hope, belief and trust, “words that we have lost as it pertains to politics.”
He added that he served this country and never got a chance say goodbye.
“I will never let you down again. There were certain persons, had a misunderstanding, but I promise you that I would not let Trinidad and Tobago down again. I will provide you with that purpose of the type of leadership that is required. I am not here to lead the country, I am here to serve the country and the people who are here are fellow servants of the country.”
He said that baton was dropped after he left. Griffith said that there were over 100 policies that caused the turnaround in the police service but that, “Every single thing we put in place, the plug was pulled and that is what has caused the criminals now to come back and take control.” He said the businessmen’s request for firearms will not be met by this government.
No lost firearms
“You are not going to get it until I return to serve you. So to anyone who feels that they need a firearm, I could give you assurance, this is going to be a very big debate on that political platform in the next 18 months … I can assure you it’s going to be given in a very professional way, which is why, as I said, in my three years not one firearm was lost, stolen or used for a crime.”
NTA party member Errol Fabien, who was also present during the walkabout, said the issues people have been bringing to their attention include safety and security, opportunities for employment and the ease of doing business in this country.
He stated that while it is said that Point Fortin is a People’s National Movement (PNM) stronghold, he would disagree. “I know the PNM has always won this seat but people in Point Fortin are the most abused people in Trinidad and Tobago in my eyes … This peninsula has been contributing so much to the national economy, has been giving so much all the time.
“Yes PNM has always gotten the votes here but I wouldn’t call here a PNM heartland at all,” he said.