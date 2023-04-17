Gary disagrees with Hinds on crime plan

Gary Griffith____use

 Gary Griffith

Former commissioner of police (CoP) Gary Griffith on Saturday said Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds was incorrect when he said that a crime plan is the responsibility of the CoP.

Griffith said a Minister of National Security formulates policies to ensure that the law enforcement agencies can operationalise them.

He said while he was Minister of National Security, the National Operations Centre, the National Security Special Operation Group, the Rapid Response Unit, the National Security Training Academy, the E999 system and the Operation Centre were formed, all of which he said were anti-crime initiatives.

He said it is critical for leaders to understand their role and function and not shirk their responsibility. “That is what has happened now. You are seeing a Prime Minister, who is the chair of the National Security Council, running from the media because he cannot answer the questions because the most fundamental rights of citizens in this great country are being lost, that is of safety and security.”

He added that, “You have a Minister of National Security trying to blame the police and say it is their responsibility. I held both portfolios, he is 100 per cent incorrect. There is a void of leadership and that is my biggest concern.”

It was during a press conference on Thursday that Hinds told members of the media that he, a Government minister, does not generate or create a crime plan.

“That is a matter for the police commissioner. That is a matter for the Defence Force that supports the police in dealing with these issues. I’ve always said I know exactly what my responsibilities as a minister of Government are, and it does not include me creating no crime plan ... My job is to provide them with the policy directions of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, through the Government, and to ensure that they understand these policies particularly clearly.”

NTA walkabout

Griffith, who was promoting his party the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) during a walkabout in Point Fortin on Saturday, said, “We will reignite, we will reboot and everything that you would have seen that lifted the police service, that brought crime down. It became the number four concern after education, health and the economy.

“We intend to find every concern in Trinidad and Tobago and lift the standard to what the country expects and deserves.”

Griffith said his party has been to the “length and breadth” of the country and intends to bring back hope, belief and trust, “words that we have lost as it pertains to politics.”

He added that he served this country and never got a chance say goodbye.

“I will never let you down again. There were certain persons, had a misunderstanding, but I promise you that I would not let Trinidad and Tobago down again. I will provide you with that purpose of the type of leadership that is required. I am not here to lead the country, I am here to serve the country and the people who are here are fellow servants of the country.”

He said that baton was dropped after he left. Griffith said that there were over 100 policies that caused the turnaround in the police service but that, “Every single thing we put in place, the plug was pulled and that is what has caused the criminals now to come back and take control.” He said the businessmen’s request for firearms will not be met by this government.

No lost firearms

“You are not going to get it until I return to serve you. So to anyone who feels that they need a firearm, I could give you assurance, this is going to be a very big debate on that political platform in the next 18 months … I can assure you it’s going to be given in a very professional way, which is why, as I said, in my three years not one firearm was lost, stolen or used for a crime.”

NTA party member Errol Fabien, who was also present during the walkabout, said the issues people have been bringing to their attention include safety and security, opportunities for employment and the ease of doing business in this country.

He stated that while it is said that Point Fortin is a People’s National Movement (PNM) stronghold, he would disagree. “I know the PNM has always won this seat but people in Point Fortin are the most abused people in Trinidad and Tobago in my eyes … This peninsula has been contributing so much to the national economy, has been giving so much all the time.

“Yes PNM has always gotten the votes here but I wouldn’t call here a PNM heartland at all,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gary disagrees with Hinds on crime plan

Gary disagrees with Hinds on crime plan

Former commissioner of police (CoP) Gary Griffith on Saturday said Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds was incorrect when he said that a crime plan is the responsibility of the CoP.

Griffith said a Minister of National Security formulates policies to ensure that the law enforcement agencies can operationalise them.

Confront crime fearlessly and honestly

Confront crime fearlessly and honestly

Q. Perhaps the most popular example we can cite as the “power” of our President is when Arthur NR Robinson made the decision to deny your incumbent government to remain in office after the 18-18 deadlock. Against that backdrop, is our President really helpless, as they try to say?

Man stabbed, another shot

Man stabbed, another shot

THE body of a 54-year-old man was found on Saturday night near a panyard in Arima with stab wounds to his neck.

Officers, who were on mobile patrol, found the body after they received information from a member of the public who flagged down their police SUV.

Dear Caricom, let’s do this

Dear Caricom, let’s do this

Caricom leaders have the opportunity today to surprise its population of roughly 19 million by turning its two-day talk shop on “Violence as a Public Health Issue” into a co-ordinated programme of meaningful action against crime.

Gunshots at bar fracas

Gunshots at bar fracas

RIVAL gang members brought a premature end to a party at an Ariapita Avenue nightclub yesterday morning when they began firing gunshots and hurling glass bottles at one another.

One man was taken to hospital after he sustained a wound to the face.

No one else was injured, said police.

A search for ‘implementable actions’

A search for ‘implementable actions’

The regional symposium on crime to be held tomorrow and Tuesday is an important step toward addressing the problem facing Caricom countries.

So said Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago will host the two-day symposium at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain.

Recommended for you