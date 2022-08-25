Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is the biggest mistake of Trinidad and Tobago.
That is how former police commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday fired back at Rowley who said on Tuesday night that Griffith’s appointment as police commissioner, following the Police Service Commission indication that he was the top candidate for the job, was “the biggest mistake” he ever made.
“No, Keith Rowley. The biggest mistake Trinidad and Tobago made in 60 years was selecting you as Prime Minister and we will ensure that is changed very soon,” Griffith said in video posted on social media.
Griffith said he received the highest number of points in 2018 when he applied for the position, and that the Police Service Commission (PolSC) had placed him fourth. He said Rowley went out of his way to ensure that he was top cop as he questioned whether the Prime Minister had hoped he would target political opponents.
Griffith said further that as top cop from August 18, 2018 to August 17, 2021, there was the highest reduction in violent crime in the history of this country.
He said the homicide rate was 320 per annum, compared to 600 now.
Griffith said, under his leadership, public confidence in the police increased.
“No, Keith Rowley. Your mistake is that you wanted and you hoped that Gary Griffith would be a puppet and take directions from a government. I had no intention to do so,” he said. “So you have disregarded the crime statistics. You have disregarded the public trust and confidence in the police. You have disregarded what the country wants and who the country wanted as a commissioner of police,” he added.
He questioned if Rowley’s comments about him was a “dog whistle” to ensure he does not return as police commissioner.
The former top cop said further that Rowley’s reasoning is based on the firearms report.
“Keith Rowley, you should tell the country who is the very senior Government minister that harassed me constantly to provide explosives for a friend in Tobago,” he said.
“Who was the person who harassed me for a special firearm for himself to kill pigs and a list of all of his friends,” he said.
He said there were requests for firearms user’s licences to be fast-tracked for friends.
Griffith said no one has been arrested over legal firearms being issued to the public, and that 100 per cent of the murders in the past three years were committed with illegal guns.
Griffith said the attacks and investigations until him have yielded nothing and it is “Emailgate part two”.