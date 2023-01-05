Gary Griffith for president.
This was the overwhelming consensus from members of the public polled in Port of Spain yesterday, on whom they would like to see replace outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes.
President Weekes is currently out of the country on vacation and will return on January 12, days before the Electoral College is due to meet to elect her successor. Senate President Christine Kangaloo is acting as president in her absence.
President Weekes’ term is coming to an end and a new president will be elected when the Electoral College meets on January 20.
The Express took to the streets of downtown Port of Spain yesterday to find out whom the public wanted to see as T&T’s new president.
“I think Gary Griffith would make a good president. Things were more stable in the country when he was Commissioner of Police, compared to now,” said Cindy-Ann Smith.
Smith said she felt President Weekes was not as visible and outspoken on national issues as she should have been during her presidency.
Another member of the public, Elizabeth Wight, said she would also like to see Griffith as president, given what she said was his good track record and trust among the public.
“He made the country feel safer. I think he would do a good job as president,” she added.
Latoya Stafford said the post of president should be held by someone whom the public likes, trusts and “is there for the people”.
“It should not be somebody too young because they might not have the right experience. And it should be somebody educated. I would not mind seeing Gary Griffith as president,” she said.
Janiah Richardson was another person who suggested the former CoP for the presidential post.
“He is dedicated,” she stated.
Griffith’s name was repeatedly offered as a favourite for president by persons polled in Port of Spain.
Why not Panday?
One person, however, suggested former prime minister Basdeo Panday.
“He has the experience, flamboyancy, knowledge and know-how,” said Shorey Dexter.
“He is my pick for president. He knows how to manoeuvre and I think he would do a good job.”
Dexter praised President Weekes for her performance as president, saying she did the best she could.
“People have their problems with her, but I find she did all right,” Dexter said.
Some other names that were offered by the public included current Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Archbishop Jason Gordon.
“I would like to see somebody with a spiritual background as president,” said
Michelle Francis as she offered Gordon as a suggestion.
“This country needs God and it needs somebody with strong spiritual values in the country’s highest office.”
One man offered himself, saying he believed he could do a better job.
“I don’t really study president or ministers on anything like that,” said Christopher Jacob. “But if I had to choose somebody, I would choose me.”
Other people polled in the capital city said they either did not know whom to pick or did not care.
“I have nobody in mind at the moment,” said Nigel Noreiga.
“I honestly have not given it any thought.”
Alisha Corbin said she did not care who was in the position as she felt the president of T&T did not have an important role.
“The president doesn’t do much. It is a ceremonial position. They could put anybody, it really doesn’t matter.”