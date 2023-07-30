GARY GOES AFTER BLISS

The scandal surrounding the withdrawal of the police commissioner’s merit list and the prevention of Gary Griffith’s return as top cop two years ago is heading to court.
Griffith’s attorneys have signalled their intention to go after former Police Service Commission (PolSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad for misfeasance in public office.
By pre-action letter dated July 26, 2023, attorneys have initiated civil action on behalf of Griffith against Seepersad, and are threatening to sue her for the role she played as PolSC chair, with respect to the withdrawal of the merit list from then-president Paula-Mae Weekes after a conversation she had with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and which led to the suspension of Griffith as acting police commissioner.
Griffith’s legal team comprises Larry Lalla, SC, Shivanand Ramoutar and Taruna Mangroo.
The Sunday Express obtained a copy of the pre-action letter sent to Seepersad, which seeks “redress from the High Court in relation to your commission of the tort misfeasance in public office while you held the office of the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) and specifically in relation to your conduct and the part you played in the withdrawal of the August 2021 Merit List for the appointment of a substantive Commissioner of Police, on August 11, 2021 and your suspension of Mr Griffith from the Office of the Police on September 17th 2021.”
Seepersad was appointed PolSC chair in March 2018.
Griffith was appointed commissioner of police (CoP) on August 6, 2018.
During Griffith’s tenure, the letter stated, the country witnessed “notable decreases” in violent crime and there was also marked improvement in the public’s perception of trust in the Police Service.
It added that national polls showed that Griffith was a more popular public figure than the Prime Minister.
Given Griffith’s success record, at the end of his three-year term in 2021, he reapplied for the Police Commissioner’s position and underwent extensive interviews and screening again, the letter stated.
It noted that while the process for a substantial top cop was under way, the PolSC moved to ensure that Griffith continued in office because both the PolSC and the Government were “so impressed” with his performance.
It was pointed out that the Government amended the law to allow Griffith to remain in office as acting police commissioner, pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner, and this was affirmed by the Seepersad-led PolSC.
Constitutional duty
The letter noted the process the PolSC undertook in that in August 2021, it had the power to nominate persons for police commissioner and interviews were conducted.
The attorneys stated that Section 123(3) of the Constitution makes it clear that once the process was completed, the PolSC was mandated to “submit to the President a list of the names of the persons nominated for appointment to the (office) of Commissioner...of Police”.
It was emphasised that this section gives no power, authority or discretion to the PolSC, the President, the Prime Minister or anyone else to withdraw the merit list once it was submitted to the President.
The pre-action letter stated that from the information in the public domain, the August 2021 police commissioner merit list was prepared and approved by the PolSC and entrusted to Seepersad to deliver to the President, in accordance with the Constitution.
However, the letter noted Seepersad’s duty under the Constitution was affected after she had a conversation with Rowley.
“The said Merit List being approved by the PolSC and entrusted to you for submission to Her Excellency, it appears, from the information now in the public domain from firstly the President, and much later, from the Prime Minister, that having performed the PolSC’s constitutionally mandated function of submitting the August 2021 Merit List to the Office of the President, you apparently met the Prime Minister at President’s House and following a conversation with him, you then ‘withdrew’ the said List from the Office of the President,” the letter stated.
The letter reiterated that Section 123(3) of the Constitution does not provide for a merit list being withdrawn, but not only did Seepersad withdraw the list, she did so without the approval of other PolSC members, and this was confirmed by minutes from board meetings the former PolSC held and which were obtained via Freedom of Information requests.
“Further, as if that unconstitutional act of yours was not shocking enough, in so ‘withdrawing’ the Merit List, from the minutes of the meetings of the Police Service Commission that my client has been able to obtain from the PolSC pursuant to his application under a Freedom of Information request, it is apparent that you never obtained the approval of the PolSC for your said ‘withdrawal’, though it is highly doubtful that the PolSC had any power in law (because it certainly had none under the Constitution) to retroactively approve the said ‘withdrawal’,” stated the letter.
The attorneys stated that the PolSC indicated there is “no record” within the PolSC to show the basis upon which Seepersad “withdrew” the merit list.
A grave issue
They stated that this was a “grave” issue and Seepersad, in response to the pre-action letter, is bound to shed some light and answer whether she withdrew the merit list based on any information/documents.
The letter questioned further if the Prime Minister was the person who provided these documents, and it also requested that Seepersad provide these documents.
The suspension of Griffith as acting police commissioner was also an offence committed by Seepersad, according to the attorneys.
The letter noted that following the withdrawal of the merit list, on September 17, 2021, Seepersad suspended Griffith as acting police commissioner.
“We are informed that in so suspending Mr Griffith, you acted unilaterally and without approval of the other members of the Police Service Commission,” the letter stated.
Seepersad was given 21 days to respond to the pre-action protocol letter.
In addition, Griffith’s lawyers stated that her former colleagues will be called before the court to testify “so that they may give the Court their version of events that led to the withdrawal of the August 2021 Merit List and the suspension of Mr Griffith and their eventual individual resignations from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Commission”.