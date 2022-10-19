Gary goes to court over FUL audit report

FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith has applied to the High Court for permission to file a claim for judicial review against the National Security Council (NSC), headed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, over the Firearm Users Licence (FUL) Audit Report.
The application was filed last week Thursday by attorneys Avory Sinanan SC and Larry Lalla.
The matter has since been docketed to Justice Devindra Rampersad but a date of hearing has not yet been set.
At a news conference held yesterday by Griffith and Lalla, the attorney explained that the purpose of the intended action was to have the court quash the report insofar as it related to Griffith, and to secure an injunction preventing Rowley from having it or any portions of it laid in Parliament or published in any way.
This is because neither the Prime Minister, nor the NSC, had any authority to appoint individuals to carry out investigations into the operations of the Police Service, stated Lalla.
“Similar to the fact that there is no law that gives an attorney general the power to have plea discussions and negotiations with a witness in a criminal matter, and to enter an indemnity agreement with such witness, there is no law of the land that gives the National Security Council, a mere sub-committee of Parliament, nor the Prime Minister, nor the Minister of National Security, authority or power to appoint persons to investigate the operations of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service,” he said.
Named as the proposed defendants are Rowley; Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi; National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds; Energy Minister Stuart Young; Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales; retired acting police commissioners Wellington Virgil and Raymond Craig, as well as retired inspector Lennard Charles.
Dirty politics
Lalla gave a recap of the events that unfolded prior to the investigation taking place by the audit committee and the report being prepared. He suggested that dirty politics was the driving force behind why his client was unlawfully suspended as police commissioner in August 2021.
It was also the reason why then-chairman of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) Bliss Seepersad withdrew a merit list containing the names of those, including Griffth’s, who were nominated by the PolSC to be appointed as commissioner after Griffith’s three-year term had expired.
Lalla pointed out the withdrawal came after Seepersad met with Rowley at President’s House on August 11 last year and also even after the list had already been handed over to the President.
“In or about mid-March 2022, the Prime Minister revealed to the national community that he was the high-level Government official who met with the chairman of the Police Service Commission and caused her to withdraw the merit list after he had supplied her with certain information about Mr Griffith.
“The particulars of the information supplied to the chairman of the PSC was never revealed to Mr Griffith and he has never been allowed an opportunity to respond to same. This was another breach to fairness and natural justice in relation to Mr Griffith,” said Lalla.
But the main issue that will be argued in court, Lalla pointed out, was the lack of power in law for the appointment of the audit committee by the NSC.
He said assuming “for the sake of argument” that the committee was lawfully appointed, at no time during its work and the preparation of its report did any of the persons on the committee contact Griffith to explain their terms of reference.
No member of the committee asked any questions of Griffith in relation to the performance of his functions under the Firearms Act during his term as commissioner, or presented him with any of their findings, observations and concerns, he stated.
Lalla said on August 29, he wrote to the Office of the Attorney General requesting that the audit report not be laid in Parliament at its next opening.
While attorney Tinelle Ramkissoon responded to the letter saying the report would not be laid “at this time”, she went on to state that it would be laid at a later date after “all persons adversely affected by the findings therein” were afforded the opportunity to comment and make representations on any such specific findings.