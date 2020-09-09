Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says it was “difficult” for police to “intervene” when they responded to calls about a poolside party attended by 40-plus young people at poolside partyin Cocorite on Sunday.
He said this was because the gated community is private property, and the Public Health Ordinance covers guidelines regarding public spaces.
Speaking at a news conference at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain yesterday, Griffith pointed out that while the pool, gym and car park at Bayside Towers are considered “common areas” for residents, they are not public spaces.
“This was not a public place. The law applies to a public place. So if you have your home on private property, police have to be very careful,” he said.
“So in this situation this was a gated community...suppose 20 persons all decide to go by the pool at the same time, is the police supposed to clear the first five who arrive and arrest the other 15? It is very difficult in this situation,” he stressed.
Griffith added: “You have a gated community, my apartment is my private property...I could control who comes in. But if you have a gym or car park, it becomes common in that many persons in that community have access to it. When everybody decides to go there at the same time we now can have concern pertaining to the pandemic.
“If 20 or 30 persons all decide to go at the same pool at the same time because they feel it is their right, because they are the residents there, it is now going to defeat the purpose of the law that was made. But it is difficult for the police to intervene because it is private property.”
He said an investigation into Sunday’s incident is under way.
Going to AG for advice
Earlier yesterday, during the Covid-19 virtual news conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh also suggested that action could not easily be taken against the partygoers as they were in a private place.
“I will have to talk to the Attorney General to see if it is possible (to review regulations) because these are serious constitutional areas we are going into now. People have a right to privacy. It’s in the Constitution, but we don’t need a constitutional argument to tell people that how you conduct yourself in your private premises will capsize the whole thing. Do we need to go that route? Do we really need to do that?” Deyalsingh asked.
“Do we really need to do that in the face of all the evidence that young people are driving the second wave (of Covid-19)?” he added.
The Express reported yesterday that the group of more than 40 partying men and women received only a warning from police who were called to the gated community by management to disperse the crowd on Sunday afternoon.
Residents complained that the group were not social distancing or wearing face masks.
An official associated with the Towers told the Express on Tuesday that Bayside security officers tried to disperse the crowd but they refused to comply, and that was when police were called.
Under the Public Health Ordinance, the wearing of face coverings is mandatory when out in public, gatherings of more than five are prohibited and social distancing measures must be adhered to when in public.