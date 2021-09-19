Gary heads to court

ATTORNEYS representing Gary Griffith were in the process of drafting documents late yesterday as they prepare to file High Court action against the Police Service Commission (PolSC) over its decision to suspend him from acting in the capacity of Police Commissioner.
While the commission was given until midday yesterday by Griffith to withdraw the suspension, the PolSC did not officially acknowledge the letter issued to it on Saturday evening by Griffith calling for it to back down on its latest decision.
As a direct result, Griffith’s attorneys, led by Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, and including attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Larry Lalla, Alvin Ramroop and Kristy Mohan, began drafting the court documents that were expected to be filed either late last night or sometime this morning.
It is further understood the attorneys will be making an application for the injunctive proceedings be deemed fit by the court for urgent hearing.
Late Friday, Griffith was informed by the commission he was to proceed on administrative leave until further notice and until it completes an investigation into an alleged gun licence racket within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Former High Court judge Stanley John, who has been hired by the PolSC to probe the allegations, has written to Griffith indicating it was not his remit to investigate him.
Just hours after he received the suspension letter, Griffith issued one of his own to the Bliss Seepersad-led commission stating his suspension was illegal, irrational, null and void and of no legal effect.
Griffith had threatened to take the commission to court if it did not reverse its decision by midday yesterday.
In its letter, the PolSC said it was of the view that in the proper discharge of its duty, it was in the best interest of the Police Service and the public that he “cease with immediate effect, to report for duty until further notice.”
“Meanwhile, the commission is inviting you to make any representations you may wish to make as to its decision,” the letter concluded.
Griffith: I am not under investigation
In his response, Griffith said since he was never named as a subject of the investigation, he had a duty to assist the commission in this regard.
“It is noteworthy that in no correspondence has the commission informed me that I am a subject of any of these investigations or that there is any allegation of wrongdoing made against me in relation to any of these investigations in my capacity as CoP,” he wrote.
He said since the initiation of the investigation earlier this month he was contacted by the lead investigator on a number of occasions and in all of those circumstances, Griffith said he had provided all the assistance John required.
“However, at no time did he make, or ask me to respond to any allegations whatsoever against me or the performance of the functions of my office.
“Indeed, this is plain having regard to the last correspondence which I received from the Honourable Justice Stanley John (Ret), dated September 18, 2021, a copy of which I attached hereto for your ease of reference and which is marked ‘A’.
“In that letter Justice John states ‘I wish to reiterate that my remit does not involve an investigation into your good self as COP (Acting)...’.
“This is indeed self-explanatory. However, it would be plain and beyond doubt to anyone reading that letter, that I as CoP, am not under any investigation by Justice John,” Griffith wrote.
Because of this, Griffith said he was of the view the Commission did not have any authority to suspend him on the basis of the investigation.
Griffith’s three-year contract as Police Commissioner officially came to an end on August 17.
The next day, however, he was appointed by the PolSC to act in the capacity as Police Commissioner until the commission had completed its selection process and appointed someone (possibly Griffith himself) to fill the substantive post.
Days later, Griffith proceeded on vacation leave with Deputy Commissioner McDonald Jacob subsequently being appointed to act in the position.
Last Thursday upon his return to this country Griffith claimed he was informed by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds that he should not return to duty.
Hinds later stated he had only informed Griffith he should not return to duty until today, when his vacation ends.