Gary hits back at ‘haters’

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith wants another go as the country’s top cop.
He said yesterday he will reapply for the job.
His three-year contract ends on August 17, 2021.
Speaking at a news conference at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Griffith thanked his “haters” for pushing him to reapply for the position.
“To those haters, yes you have been a very big avenue to help me make this decision. So to all of the persons who hated me, discredited me, tried to attack my family, demonise me...I wish to thank the hate-the-police squad and those who spent the last three years attacking me. It is because of you.
You have strengthened me and my resolve to reapply. Because there has to be some good reason why it is you hate the Police Service so much, and it’s definitely not to the benefit of the country.
So to you who so badly want to see me out. I wish to thank you in helping me make my decision in reapplying, and staying,” Griffith said.
Griffith became Commissioner of Police on August 18, 2018.
He was the first person confirmed in the role since 2012 when then-commissioner, Canadian national Dwayne Gibbs, resigned.
Following this, James Philbert and Stephen Williams both acted in the position but were never confirmed.
‘Given permission’
Griffith emphasised that his decision was made after consultation with his wife, Nicole, who had given him permission to publicly state his intention to reapply for the position, despite his family coming into the spotlight in recent months.
“My family is definitely made of sterner stuff,” Griffith said.
Griffith emphasised yesterday he would not surrender or give in to his detractors.
He challenged his critics to step up and apply for the Police Commissioner’s job.
“We had social media experts for the last three years. This is your chance. Very soon there would be a new application form for Commissioner of Police. I ask you to apply.
For three years you’ve always been telling me what I should not do. Let’s see if you’re better qualified, better experienced, better trained. Go ahead and apply and see what it feels to be second place,” he said.
While indicating that yesterday’s conference may be his last appearance in the confirmed role of Commissioner, he said he had tried his best.
He said if he was not selected, he would leave the role knowing that he had tried his best, and that those who disliked him felt that way because of decisions he made to improve the Police Service.
“I wish to thank citizens of this country for supporting me and the Police Service in my three-year tour of duty.
I wish special thanks to the media. You have been exceptional, straightforward, impartial. You have been rough with me at times but that’s what was needed.
You have done a lot to help this country. You see the great change in this country, we’ve seen something that we never had before. Before this country was so full of hate, disbelief, and anger. Now we see trust, belief and hope.
Let’s continue to work together. I do not know what the future holds for me but as I said that I would reapply for the position of Commissioner Police, if I am accepted I promise to be better, to be stronger, to listen to you, and to work with you,” said Griffith.