The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will be increasing roadblock patrols prior to the start of the daily curfew.
This was revealed yesterday by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, in a news release. He noted the operations were to begin yesterday.
Griffith said the patrols were necessary, as he had noticed an increase in vehicular traffic two hours prior to the start of the daily 9 p.m. curfew.
“The roads had become congested and as the time draws closer for the start of the curfew, motorists become anxious and we have seen a pattern of dangerous driving on the roads as they try to reach their destination,” Griffith said.
In the release, it was noted that on June 14, during a news conference, the Commissioner had pointed out and warned of the reckless behaviour of motorists. He claimed that six weeks later “nothing has changed” and drivers continue to drive dangerously, with some even being caught driving while under the influence.
“It’s a dangerous situation out there, as such behaviour puts the lives of the errant drivers and other motorists at risk. The highway has become a race track just before the start of the curfew, so we will have to peg back that behaviour with the increase in patrols and roadblocks,” Griffith said.
All sorts of excuses
He noted that since the start of the state of emergency and the curfew, police officers have encountered persons racing to get home, and when they were intercepted by patrols they gave “all sorts of excuses”.
“With immediate effect, we intend to intensify our policing three hours before the start of the curfew. “We will have many roadblocks, we’ll be doing DUI testing and we’ll be doing speed testing as well to put an end to the irresponsible behaviour of some trying to get home and sometimes, even being intoxicated,” Griffith said.