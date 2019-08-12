Lynette Andrews

ELDEST SON SLAIN in 2011: Lynette Andrews

“No. Gary (Griffith) is not doing a good job. Crimes are even more heinous under his watch. Just look at Sandman’s killing.”

While sipping her morning coffee last Tuesday morning, Las Alturas resident Lynette Andrews expressed this sentiment on the performance of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith one year later.

Reputed gang leader Sandman (Vaughn Mieres), his wife Lety Mieres and two bodyguards — Nigel ‘Blood’ Octim and an unnamed man — were killed in an ambush at Sandman’s Las Cuevas home on July 25.

Later that day in Sea Lots, gangster Akanni ‘Dole’ Adams was killed by police in an alleged shootout.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

The deaths continue to be a conversation piece.

“People might say Gary’s efficient. But I don’t think so. Every minute he is on TV. Narcissistic. Where else in the world you would see a police commissioner on TV every minute? Then he is the big star in Buju Banton’s concert. Why should a police chief be on TV every night? He did not make a dent in murders. Gruesome murders. Let’s stop fooling ourselves. People are still killing each other for money and narcotics,” added Andrews.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

A SUSPECT in the recent murders of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife Alita “Lety” Dehere and their two bodyguards was gunned down near his home in Maraval yesterday.

Amazing Sanjeev

Amazing Sanjeev

Sanjeev Mahabir has a curious mind. The Fifth Form Hillview College pupil, 17, recently completed nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and three CAPE unit 1 and 2 subjects, including Physics, Pure Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, in which he has received all distinctions.

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

AS Marlene McDonald was stripped of her position as PNM deputy political leader yesterday, Communications Minister Donna Cox responded that the party will survive. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday removed McDonald as PNM deputy leader.