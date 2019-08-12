“No. Gary (Griffith) is not doing a good job. Crimes are even more heinous under his watch. Just look at Sandman’s killing.”
While sipping her morning coffee last Tuesday morning, Las Alturas resident Lynette Andrews expressed this sentiment on the performance of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith one year later.
Reputed gang leader Sandman (Vaughn Mieres), his wife Lety Mieres and two bodyguards — Nigel ‘Blood’ Octim and an unnamed man — were killed in an ambush at Sandman’s Las Cuevas home on July 25.
Later that day in Sea Lots, gangster Akanni ‘Dole’ Adams was killed by police in an alleged shootout.
The deaths continue to be a conversation piece.
“People might say Gary’s efficient. But I don’t think so. Every minute he is on TV. Narcissistic. Where else in the world you would see a police commissioner on TV every minute? Then he is the big star in Buju Banton’s concert. Why should a police chief be on TV every night? He did not make a dent in murders. Gruesome murders. Let’s stop fooling ourselves. People are still killing each other for money and narcotics,” added Andrews.