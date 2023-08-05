Gary: NTA condemns incitement of violence

Gary

 Political leader Gary Griffith  —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

The politics took an unsavoury turn yesterday when a video surfaced on social media of an image of an automatic rifle and a bullseye being pointed at Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, with the sound of bullets being fired, while the words of Kamla Persad-Bissessar about “loading the ’matic and emptying the clip” are played.

In the video, Persad-Bissessar’s voice and words are heard.

“You have to load up the ’matic, you have to pull it back, you have to cock it at them and then knock it at them, knock it again,” the audio states, as Rowley is pictured standing with a bullseye focusing on his heart and a gun pointing towards it, while the sound of a hail of bullets being fired serves as a backdrop.

In a box on the left is a photo of Persad-Bissessar addressing a public meeting, and on top of the video is the headline: “Load the ’matic and empty the clip on them August 14th”.

‘Opponents, not enemies’

National Transformation Alliance (NTA) leader Gary Griffith yesterday criticised the video and issued a statement condemning the “incitement of violence against a Political Leader”.

“The National Transformation Alliance would like to condemn in the strongest way a video circulating on social media, which shows a gun with the sound of bullets being fired, and with a political leader with a target on his chest.

“As a political leader myself, I understand the strong emotions and passion that arises at election time, but this is ­unacceptable and can be seen as inciting violence,” Griffith stated.

“The NTA also wants to reiterate that we see those from other political parties as political opponents, never political enemies, and we strongly urge others to do the same.

“We make a call for persons to immediately stop sharing or producing such videos, and to refrain from similar when making memes or doing posts and making comments.”

Griffith added: “The politics of unity over division and hate, the safety and security of all our citizens is everyone’s right, and the NTA reaffirms its ­commitment to upholding that right for all persons in our ­nation.”

