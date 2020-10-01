port of spain
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has been blocked from proceeding on vacation.
The Express learned last night that a directive went to the Minister of National Security that it was “not appropriate given what is happening in the La Horquetta matter and the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) and the requirement to deal with this situation, it is not appropriate for the Commissioner to proceed on leave out of the country at this time”.
The police raid in La Horquetta in furtherance of the investigations in the $22 million Drugs Sou Sou affair, revealed video images of a member of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) stuffing a package into his clothing.
Griffith had originally announced on Tuesday that he was proceeding on vacation from October 2, 2020 (today) to November 1, 2020 and that he was travelling to Ireland to “recharge”.
“After two years working 18 hours a day, seven days a week trying to see how best I could make this a safer country, obviously it is taking a toll on me,” he said on Tuesday.
Yesterday however, Griffith stated that he had cancelled his vacation, adding that “it may not be the right time for me to go on vacation”.
“Because of the present situation that is ongoing as it pertains to a very serious investigation that may involve senior officers in the TTPS and the TTDF, it may not be the right time for me to go on vacation,” Griffith told a news conference at police administration building in Port of Spain.
TTPS regulations 83:2 states: “Vacation leave in the case of the Commissioner of Deputy Commissioner shall require the approval of the Minister”.
Under this regulation, by letter dated September 25 to National Security Minister Stuart Young, Griffith had applied for 21 days vacation from October 2 to November 1, 2020.
No response from PM
Griffith also announced at yesterday’s news conference that he had submitted a letter of apology to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for his (Griffith’s) statements made in response to the Prime Minister’s remarks at a Covid-19 update news conference on Saturday September 12, that the law should be applied evenly.
The Prime Minister has given no response to Griffith’s letter of apology.
The complaint against Griffith by the Prime Minister which is currently before the Police Service Commission (PolSC) stands and is receiving the attention of the PolSC, the Express has learnt.
Following Rowley’s remarks on September 12, Griffith on September 13, 14 and 15, took to the media raising serious issues with the Prime Minister’s statements.
On September 13, on an i95.5FM programme he accused the Prime Minister of having racial considerations, of hypocrisy and of being misinformed on the application of Covid-19 regulations.
On September 14, following “a meeting summoned by the Prime Minister” at the Diplomatic Centre attended by Griffith, (which also included National Security Minister and the Attorney General), Griffith took umbrage to the use of the word “summoned” in the official release from the Office of the Prime Minister.
Griffith immediately issued his own release, denying that he was “summoned”.
He doubled down on his positions on September 15 in another interview saying, “This is not a plantation” and “Massa Day done”, as he reiterated that no politician could summon him.
He asserted his right to clarify the “misconceptions” created by the Prime Minister’s statement and argued that he (Griffith) would not be “bullied, pushed and pressured”.
At the meeting at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s the Prime Minister had informed Griffith that he planned to file a complaint against him with the PolSC.
The La Horquetta raid of September 22 by SORT has raised additional questions.
The Law Association has called on the Commissioner to include in his investigation whether there was a legal requirement to obtain a warrant before the search was initiated “since a warrant obtained after a search has started does not legalise what has already occurred”.
The Association cautioned the Commissioner against “belabouring” the point that the individual was a member of the Defence Force, since the search was part of a unit under his command.