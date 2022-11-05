Gary: ‘Safety net system’ for FUL holders

Gary Griffith____use

 Gary Griffith

FORMER commissioner of police Gary Griffith says he had implemented a system where the owners of Firearm Users Licences (FUL) would have their firearms confiscated if a report of domestic violence was made against them.

This was a safety net system to protect victims of domestic violence against FUL owners, as various units would be alerted to the domestic violence report via a computer chip installed into the FUL card, and the firearm would be taken away from the FUL owner against whom the report was made.

Griffith told the Express this hours after FUL holder Shamzard Mohammed shot his estranged wife Keisha Marina Bostic then shot himself in San Fernando.

Mohammed, a businessman, of Reese Road, Barrackpore, was said to be the owner of several firearms.

The Express spoke with a close relative of Bostic, who said that no report of domestic violence was made to the police against Mohammed.

Griffith said, during this three-year tenure, no FUL owners were involved in domestic violence crimes.

He said, “What I did was to ensure that we had an FUL card with a chip and that would have minimised these situations. During my three years as Commissioner of Police, there was never any incident of anyone with a FUL being involved in a criminal act. What the chip would have done is that if at any time there was a report of possible domestic violence, it would not have been lost in the bureaucratic red tape. There would be a paper trail report in a police station, and this would immediately trigger the Gender Based Violence Unit (GBVU) whose officers would trigger the office of the Commissioner of Police to have the weapon immediately taken away. That is what I made a mandatory requirement.

“I also incorporated the card because applications can come up before the Commissioner of Police for signature without the CoP picking up that someone would already have several firearms. My mandate was that anyone who had over two firearms, it must come to my attention as to what is the justification for it. What is critical to note is that when I was Commissioner of Police, these matters were dealt with, so if at any time there was a domestic violence report, immediately the firearm would be seized from the individual.”

‘Taken by surprise’

‘Taken by surprise’

United National Congress (UNC) local government representatives have been “taken by surprise” by the announcement of a partial proclamation of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2020.

This is according to chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Allen Sammy who said UNC councillors and aldermen have been kept in the dark about the whole process.

PM gets Covid for 3rd time

PM gets Covid for 3rd time

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has contracted Covid-19 for a third time.

A Facebook post by the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday stated Rowley had tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The OPM said he will remain in isolation for 14 days in keeping with the current Covid-19 protocols.

On October 19, the Prime Minister attended World Food Day observances in Tobago, and when asked by reporters on whether he will remain on the island for Carnival celebrations he said he would have been absent from the festivities, but wished the Tobago Carnival a safe one.

This was a safety net system to protect victims of domestic violence against FUL owners, as various units would be alerted to the domestic violence report via a computer chip installed into the FUL card, and the firearm would be taken away from the FUL owner against whom the report was made.

This was a safety net system to protect victims of domestic violence against FUL owners, as various units would be alerted to the domestic violence report via a computer chip installed into the FUL card, and the firearm would be taken away from the FUL owner against whom the report was made.

Hinds knocked for ‘downplaying’ incident

Hinds knocked for ‘downplaying’ incident

The pupils and staff at Rose Hill RC Primary School in Laventille were at no stage “at peril of any physical danger”, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday in referring to a “gang” shootout near the school that forced children to seek cover on the ground on Monday.

Hinds, who visited the school on Thursday, said in the Parliament yesterday he was advised by administrators at the school that the incident occurred some 200 metres away.

Hinds had made similar remarks in a Facebook post earlier yesterday, drawing heavy criticism.

FIREARM FURY

FIREARM FURY

THE multiple gunshot wounds inflicted on 40-year-old Keisha Marina Bostic by her estranged husband were so horrendous, they caused her mother to exclaim in pain: “If you see my child’s face..”

Bostic, a secondary school teacher and an attorney, was shot about eight times by her estranged husband Shamzard Mohammed yesterday morning.

She was ambushed in the yard of her family’s home at Drayton Street shortly after daybreak by Mohammed.

