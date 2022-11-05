Gary: ‘Safety net system’ for FUL holders

FORMER commissioner of police Gary Griffith says he had implemented a system where the owners of Firearm Users Licences (FUL) would have their firearms confiscated if a report of domestic violence was made against them.
This was a safety net system to protect victims of domestic violence against FUL owners, as various units would be alerted to the domestic violence report via a computer chip installed into the FUL card, and the firearm would be taken away from the FUL owner against whom the report was made.
Griffith told the Express this hours after FUL holder Shamzard Mohammed shot his estranged wife Keisha Marina Bostic then shot himself in San Fernando.
Mohammed, a businessman, of Reese Road, Barrackpore, was said to be the owner of several firearms.
The Express spoke with a close relative of Bostic, who said that no report of domestic violence was made to the police against Mohammed.
Griffith said, during this three-year tenure, no FUL owners were involved in domestic violence crimes.
He said, “What I did was to ensure that we had an FUL card with a chip and that would have minimised these situations. During my three years as Commissioner of Police, there was never any incident of anyone with a FUL being involved in a criminal act. What the chip would have done is that if at any time there was a report of possible domestic violence, it would not have been lost in the bureaucratic red tape. There would be a paper trail report in a police station, and this would immediately trigger the Gender Based Violence Unit (GBVU) whose officers would trigger the office of the Commissioner of Police to have the weapon immediately taken away. That is what I made a mandatory requirement.
“I also incorporated the card because applications can come up before the Commissioner of Police for signature without the CoP picking up that someone would already have several firearms. My mandate was that anyone who had over two firearms, it must come to my attention as to what is the justification for it. What is critical to note is that when I was Commissioner of Police, these matters were dealt with, so if at any time there was a domestic violence report, immediately the firearm would be seized from the individual.”