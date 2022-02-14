Gary sees political interference in unit’s disbanding

Former police commissioner is claiming political interference in the dismantling of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).
“I have never known acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob to be untruthful. This is why when he denied that he was planning on dismantling SORT, in a Loop News article on November 22, 2021, I took him at his word. So as I read this morning (Sunday Express) that SORT has been dismantled and replaced by another unit, the only logical conclusion I could draw was that there was political interference at play.
“In fact, Jacob said as much in the same Loop News article when I quote, he ‘raised concerns that the TTPS has become a political tool’.”
Jacob however told the Express yesterday there as no political interference in the decision.
According to Griffith, one very notable result is that SORT was able to stop kidnappings, rescued victims and arrested criminals, using the same vehicles and other resources cited in the Sunday Express article, but now they have resumed.
“Additionally, SORT’s role was to provide support for the other units within the TTPS, identifying and supporting the many good officers, and gathering intelligence on the rogue elements.
“This dismantling of SORT would no doubt negatively impact the morale of the entire TTPS, and it will also endanger the lives of some because the criminals will once again be free to infiltrate the TTPS and influence rogue elements without consequence, which all negatively impacts citizens,” Griffith said.
The former top cop added that “the massive spike in crime the country is presently experiencing, which has seen the murder rate actually double on track for 700 murders, is because the criminals are no longer fearful, and they have reclaimed what was once theirs.
“A good measure of just how effectively SORT was affecting criminal activity was that during my three years of operations, I received 33 death threats and the head of SORT seven, which is more than one-third combined, of the 114 the entire TTPS received. Pretty sure not even one per cent of those figures were received before me and since I am no longer head of the TTPS.”